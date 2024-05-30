CS2 players gets quad kill on Anubis: "Best spray of my life"

A CS2 player recently secured an impressive and almost unbelieveable quad kill on Anubis. Their spraydown, executed with an AK-47 right after flashing out, was so impressive that it got the whole server wondering if they were playing fair. They shared a clip of the feat on Reddit via their account Le_Master_Duck and titled the post:

"Best spray of my life!"

Most CS2 players under the Reddit post agreed that the spray was incredible. One user, in particular, stated that the Ts could not even comprehend what was happening to them after the flash.

Another was certain that the original poster was just as good as CS2 professional GeT_RiGhT.

According to a user, the play was so devastating that they needed to take a shower to get out of shock.

One Redditor claimed that it was the opponents who didn't put in enough of an effort. They even called them "obvious bots." According to them, there was a skill issue in place that helped the OP achieve the quad kill with relative ease.

Another user was less focused on the kills and instead highlighted the actual damage received by the OP. They noted that the player took only 2 damage during the whole interaction, proving how their feat was genuinely impressive.

How did OP CS2 player land the shots?

The original poster, Le_Master_Duck, did not hit all their shots by chance. In truth, a lot of mechanical skill was involved, along with great timing.

For the OP, things just fell together as none of their enemies was expecting a flash. Once the flash had been executed, the OP peaked out fully to the right degree and spotted their first opponent. The second opponent was close by, so the spray transfer was relatively easier.

The other two opponents were farther away. However, the OP controlled the recoil and drove the rifle towards the one who was jumping and was unprepared.

The final shot may have been a stroke of luck mixed with brilliant recoil control. Nevertheless, the spray was a great showcase of skill and timing.

