CS2 players turn the tables on a cheater in-game, community reacts

Nowadays, if you’re in a CS2 premier or a competitive match, the chances of queuing with or against a hacker are pretty high. Valve is trying its best to eliminate the massive surge in the number of hackers with the help of Valve Anti-Cheat, popularly known as VAC. According to a recent study by CS2 Stats, almost 15% of the community players have been victims of the VAC ban wave.

However, this doesn't seem enough to keep the cheaters away from CS2 servers. This is why players have come up with unique ways to punish these miscreants. Most of these methods include messing with the cheater’s experience, trolling them in-game, and even grieving incessantly until they quit.

One such incident recently took Reddit by storm, as u/DonAngelus posted how they infuriated a cheater to such an extent that the latter was forced to kill his teammates, leading to an in-game ban. Naturally, this post attracted a plethora of hilarious comments.

One user u/qenia, expressed their opinion on the cheating scenario. They feel that since VAC has failed to punish a handful of cheaters, “non-cheating players” must step up and ruin the cheater’s game, resulting in them either leaving the match or getting kicked from the arena. They commented:

"I honestly think that this is the duty of any non-cheating player, that ends up with a cheater in their team. Cheaters are scum and they deserve all the possible in-game griefing that can be put upon them."

The user went on saying:

"If the police can't do it, we have to enforce justice ourselves."

u/ZeDominion wonders how the updated VAC Live system is not flagging the player under suspicion despite them hitting clean bunny hops alongside perfect headshots. According to Valve, if they flag a player for any suspicious activity or exploit some cheats in-game, the match is supposed to get canceled by the new anti-cheat system.

However, that wasn’t the case in the clip. The community clearly saw that one of the members abandoned the match, and players surrendered the contest due to a lack of participants. Hence, the user criticized the VAC system in-game as it failed to take steps against blatant cheaters.

On the other hand, u/ShortR3cord was overjoyed as these exploiters kept getting sabotaged. However, they are still disappointed alongside most of the community as Valve’s anti-cheat system is still unable to detect some blatant exploiters.

Another user u/poopyogurt explained their unique strategies while facing a cheater. They added:

"Me and my friends have created various strategies for dealing with cheaters. 1: Kick (when possible) and tell other team to report. 2: Take turns team killing them and then hide for full round length 3: Throw decoys at them and body block them. 3 can trap a person in a triangle formation."

The user vouched for the aforementioned idea, as it resulted in the match ending faster. However, they also complained about CS2 Premier being unplayable on North American servers above 15,000 elo. They added:

"Resulting in: Faster bans, frequent rage quits, and a match you can surrender to end faster. This game is pretty much unplayable in NA past 15k though."

Lastly, u/MrMcBobb appreciated the effort of the three players and praised them.

How did CS2 players tackle the cheater?

It's been a while since CS2 developers have implemented their anti-cheat system in-game. However, exploiters are constantly getting undetected by the system. As a response, players have devised various ideas to tackle these issues.

The clip on the CS2 subreddit is just a glimpse of that. That said, Valve may introduce even more mechanisms to rectify the situation.