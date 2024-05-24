CS2 release notes (May 23): Gameplay changes, map updates, bug fixes, and more

Valve has dropped the CS2 release notes for May 23, 2024, and it is a significant update. The developers at Valve have made multiple quality-of-life changes in the game to attract more players. They have also implemented multiple UI changes. One of the most interesting tweaks they have made is to a key aspect of the game: the chickens, which now have increased mobility and fresh animations.

That's not all, as Valve has also made multiple changes to the maps in Counter-Strike 2. This article lists all the changes made by the CS2 release notes of May 23.

CS2 release notes for May 23

Here are the official CS2 release notes for May 23:

Gameplay

The height of the 'pillar' of flame for both Molotov and Incendiary grenades now decreases over time

Reduced the terrorist team award when the bomb was planted but defused from $800 to $600, to decrease the impact of the first round on subsequent rounds

Reduced the price of the M4A4 from $3100 to $3000

Minor adjustments to first-person camera movement

Added explicit "switchhandsleft" and "switchhandsright" console commands

Deathmatch bonus weapons are now the same for all players regardless of loadout

Incendiary grenade

Adjusted the explosion and flame visual treatment

Reduced duration

Reduced area covered by spreading flames

Reduced price from $600 to $500

Rentals

When players open a Kilowatt case with a key, they will have the option to rent the entire Kilowatt collection (i.e., every weapon in the case, excluding the rare special item) for a week instead of receiving an item from the collection

Equipped rented weapons will be replaced with the stock version of the weapon when the rental period expires

Rented weapons cannot be modified (e.g., via stickers or name tags), traded, or sold on the Steam Community Market

HUD

Fixed a bug where the MVP player name displayed incorrectly during bot takeover

Fixed a bug where the Refund All button in the Buy Menu would only refund a single flashbang grenade

Fixed a bug where the ESC menu scoreboard during the end-of-match didn't match the TAB scoreboard

Fixed a bug where the Loss Bonus scoreboard tooltip would get stuck on-screen after closing the scoreboard

Blocking stranger Steam avatars will now block other user-generated content such as name tags and sticker placements

Chickens

Chickens have a few new animations

Chickens can now walk up hills

Chickens can now turn right while walking

UI

Various performance improvements to the Warehouse main menu and item inspect background scenery

Demos

The demo playback timeline now shows indicators for kill and death events

Demo playback can be toggled into "highlight mode" which will show only kills and deaths for the active player

Various minor demo playback UI changes

Fixed a demo playback crash

Map changes in CS2 release notes for May 23

The developers also made multiple changes in the maps and it was covered in the CS2 release notes. The changes they made were:

Vertigo

Added catwalk by bombsite A, connecting to the back of A

Removed connector between the back of A and elevators

Opened up the passage between elevators and scaffolding

Slightly tweaked size of bombsite A

Tweaked spawn timings slightly

Changed Wingman layout to feature bombsite A changes

Baggage

Fixed movement hitch on the lower conveyor

Lowered height of central conveyor tray to help open sniper view

Office

Fixed a case where a player could shoot through multiple walls

Mirage

Fixed bad collisions on certain props

Fixed some sticky collisions around windows in the palace

This is everything that came with the CS2 release notes for May 23. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news related to the game.

