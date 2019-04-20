×
Cyber Hunter global release date announced

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    20 Apr 2019, 07:20 IST

Cyber Hunter is releasing by the end of this month.
Cyber Hunter is releasing by the end of this month.

The newest entrant into the Battle Royale genre on mobile, Cyber Hunter, has finally gotten a release date. The game created by Chinese developers NetEase Games will be releasing on April 26 for both Android and iOS. This was confirmed by one of the moderators on the official discord server of the game and a Twitter announcement was made later as well.

Cyber Hunter is a sci-fi based Battle Royale game. The game has 100 players glide down to battle and battle it out till their is one man (or squad) standing.

The game is very different to other Battle Royales in Android and iOS devices currently. It has cartoon-ish graphics which look gorgeous. It has unique features like a roll-over button and the physics of the game are also exceptional.

The game has very unique guns and vehicles.
The game has very unique guns and vehicles.

Cyber Hunter boasts of a number of vehicles across both terrains - land and water. Going with the overall sci-fi vibe of the game, the vehicles along with the guns are very different. The guns shoot charged plasma to lasers as well.

The game was already released in beta for large parts of South-East Asia a month or so ago. The release for the game was teased in the beginning of April with the moderators of the discord server confirming the game will be coming out globally sometime during April. We fortunately now have a release date for the game.

The pre-registrations for the game are now open. Android users can pre-register for the game here. iOS users can find the game here.

We cannot wait for the game to come out. So what are your thoughts on this new battle royale? Will you be playing it or are you sticking to PUBG Mobile?

