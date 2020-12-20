Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 patch: List of major changes for PS4, Xbox and PC

Cyberpunk 2077 has not gotten off to a great start, to say the least, but developers CD Projekt Red have been hard at work, trying to mitigate major issues. Upon launch, the game seemed to have been working close to optimal on PC, with only a few minor glitches, bugs, and crashes.

On console, however, specifically, last-gen consoles such as the base PS4 and Xbox One, Cyberpunk 2077 was a colossal step-down from its PC counterpart. Texture pop-ins, close to 720p performance, game-breaking bugs, were rampant and the fanbase was not happy.

The developers have assured Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving a whole host of hotfixes and patches that will eliminate major issues with the game. To that end, the studio has released a roadmap up until February that details plans for Cyberpunk 2077 up until February.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 hotfix patch: List of major changes for PS4, Xbox and PC

The latest of the hotfixes the game has received, 1.05, is quite instrumental in bringing the game's performance on the PS4, Xbox One and PC up to standard. Hotfix 1.05 for Cyberpunk 2077 focuses on key Quest-related bugs and issues as well as ones having to do with the general performance of the game.

While it still feels like the game has a long way to go to be completely rid of issues, Cyberpunk 2077 is a darn sight better on last-gen consoles right now than it was on launch.

Here is a brief rundown of the key areas in which Cyberpunk 2077's Hotfix 1.05 has made a lot of improvements in.

Performance & Stability

Multiple stability improvements, including crash fixes.

Visual

Fixed an issue with Delamain's image displayed on top of the current caller during phone calls.

V's mouth doesn't stay open after entering the space lock-in Where is My Mind.

Fixed some UI overlap issues.

V appears more modest in the inventory preview after the half-year montage ;)

NPCs are faster to appear in the quest area during Stadium Love.

Added some warmth to HDR.

Fixed T-posing NPCs in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Just Say No and Gig: Hot Merchandise.

Fixed an issue whereby after a braindance it was possible to be stuck in 3rd person view with no head.

Silencer icons are no longer displayed with no image in the inventory.

Gameplay

Improved the reaction times of NPCs taking cover.

Corrected the number of shots needed to kill civilians from a distance while in combat.

Quests

Jackie will no longer disappear in The Pickup or The Heist.

Fixed an issue preventing players from landing the helicopter in Love like Fire.

Fixed an issue with Takemura not calling in Play it Safe.

It's no longer possible to trigger the same dialogue twice in Big in Japan.

Fixed an issue with Delamain appearing upside down at the end of Don't Lose Your Mind.

Saul now correctly reaches the van in Riders on the Storm.

Fast travelling before the encounter with Tyger Claws no longer breaks progression in I Fought the Law.

Fixed an issue blocking progress in Ghost Town if an autosave made upon Raffen Shiv's arrival was loaded.

Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages if Happy Together failed as a result of combat.

For a full list of changes in Cyberpunk 2077's Hotfix 1.05, head on over to the official Cyberpunk 2077 website, link here.