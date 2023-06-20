Cyberpunk 2077 1.63 patch notes: Quest fixes, gameplay tweaks, and more

As the hype train for Cyberpunk 2077 picks steam again, CD Projekt Red continues to push out patches to address gameplay issues, bugs, glitches, and more. The latest patch, 1.63, does the same, focusing on quest fixes and gameplay tweaks. Given the disastrous launch of the title, it is great to see the developers providing updates to address various issues consistently more than two years after its release.

Without further ado, read on to find out about update 1.63 for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.63 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update are as follows:

Quests

Fixed an issue where selecting a blue dialogue option while calling Mitch twice could cause the call to be permanently stuck on the screen.

All Along the Watchtower - Fixed an issue where V gets flatlined after crossing the border.

Chippin' In - It is now possible to examine all of the clues on Ebunike before becoming detected.

Gimme Danger - Fixed an issue where no objectives were left in the journal.

I Walk the Line - Fixed an issue that could randomly cause V to flatline during the quest.

Lightning Breaks - Fixed an issue where Panam wasn't present in front of the garage and spawned inside the motel instead in Cyberpunk 2077.

Machine Gun - Fixed an issue where the dialogue with Skippy wasn't activated after performing 50 kills, and it wasn't possible to unequip Skippy.

Never Fade Away - Fixed an issue where Rogue despawned from the couch in the Atlantis, blocking progress.

Only Pain - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to complete the "Defeat the cops" objective because the cops weren't present at the intended location.

Play It Safe - Fixed an issue where holograms and platforms in the parade disappeared after an Auto Save was loaded in Cyberpunk 2077.

Play It Safe - Fixed an issue where Takemura didn't call to start the parade mission.

Pyramid Song - Fixed an issue where Judy teleported underground after entering the church.

Search and Destroy - Takemura will now move to his hiding spot instead of standing in the middle of the room during Arasaka's attack.

Sex on Wheels - Fixed an issue where the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech spawned underground, blocking progress.

Small Man, Big Mouth - Enemies and the van now spawn correctly.

The Heist - Fixed an issue where Jackie wasn't present in front of the Afterlife.

With a Little Help from My Friends - Fixed an issue where the Nomads weren't present at the train station in Cyberpunk 2077.

Open World

Fixed some instances where some gigs were stuck in the "Undiscovered" stage and didn't start after approaching the area.

Fixed an issue where regular subtitles appeared instead of overhead subtitles for some crowd NPCs in Rancho Coronado.

Gig: Bloodsport - V will no longer be reflected standing backward when looking in the mirror in the dojo bathroom in Cyberpunk 2077.

Gig: Last Login - Fixed an issue where it was possible to pick up the quest item before it was activated, breaking the mission flow.

Gig: Going-away Party - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to get in the car with Flavio.

Gig: Guinea Pigs - All the security robots in the hotel now properly engage in combat.

Gig: On a Tight Leash - Fixed an issue that could cause the gig to be stuck without an objective after completing it in Cyberpunk 2077.

Gig: Serial Suicide - Fixed an issue where the quest could reactivate again after completion and become stuck on the "Steal the CCTV footage" objective.

Reported Crime: Blood in the Air - Fixed an issue where the quest was stuck on the "Search the crate" objective even after searching the crate.

Reported Crime: Comrade Red - Fixed an issue where searching the stash was impossible.

UI

Fixed an issue where, while transferring money or data, the UI showed the "Enemy hack in progress" text in Cyberpunk 2077.

Fixed an issue where devices could become unusable after opening the map.

Fixed an issue where the FSR toggle wasn't grayed out after restarting the game with Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Visual

Fixed an issue where some surfaces had color artifacts when Path Tracing was enabled in Cyberpunk 2077.

Fixed an issue where bright, colorful flashes appeared at the edges of particular objects when DLSS was enabled.

PC-specific

Fixed a crash that occurred on launch when using Razer Chroma.

Fixed an issue where Photo Mode screenshots could appear as empty files and returned them to their original folder.

Improved performance of DLSS Frame Generation on AMD CPUs.

Console-specific

Changed the number of available save slots on Xbox to 20 for manual saves and 10 for Point of No Return saves. Players who have several saves that exceed the new save limit will need to delete some saves to be able to create new saves.

Addressed an issue affecting Xbox Series X|S performance after playing for an extended period.

Miscellaneous

Photo Mode stickers and frames will now correctly appear on screenshots.

Padre will now recognize Corpo and Nomad V in the intro holocall.

REDmod

Allowed deploying mods from a listing file.

Updated command help texts.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are presently gearing up for the upcoming release of Phantom Liberty on September 26, 2023. A plethora of information was recently revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase.

