Cyberpunk 2077 bashed for poor performance while also being labelled the "least immersive" game

Various gamers have come up on social media forums to talk about Cyberpunk 2077’s poor early performance, along with the lack of “imersiveness” in the open world game.

CD Projekt Red had promised that various aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 would be groundbreaking. Apart from the overall promise of “next-level gaming,” the developers had promised that enhanced crowd and community systems will make for the most believable open world city ever created.

However, various gamers have cropped up on Reddit to talk about how Night City is not as immersive as was promised. Some aspects of the Cyberpunk 2077’s open world are non-interactive and unbelievable, with most elements responding unpredictably.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes under scrutiny for not being immersive enough

Multiple Reddit posts have come up discussing elements of the Cyberpunk 2077 open world. Considering that CD Projekt Red had promised the most immersive open world gaming experience, Cyberpunk 2077 has been said to not be up to the mark.

As can be seen in the post linked below, user Omgzjustin talked about how the NPC characters in the game are a bit too hostile and cannot be interacted with most of the time. Moreover, the lack of cosmetic changes and exploration options in Night City were also talked about.

Furthermore, some past CD Projekt comments promised verticality of buildings in Cyberpunk 2077. Overall, instead of delivering a dystopian city with a unique culture and interactive characters, Cyberpunk 2077 has an unpredictable open world with minimal scope for interaction.

Other detailed posts on Reddit have taken stock of various promises that CD Red Projekt appears to have failed to deliver on with respect to Cyberpunk 2077’s AI. At the same time, others posts have also talked about how the basic foundation of the game is concrete, despite the bugs and the problems in the AI.

In my roughly five hours of play last night, Cyberpunk crashed on me twice and I encountered NUMEROUS bugs just trying to play the game.



The city feels hollow and not nearly as immersive as they implied. I hate that I can’t SEE my V, NPC interactions aren’t super- — 🍟 Jobie 🍟 (@jobielee) December 11, 2020

if you aren’t into immersive slow-burn singleplayer experiences, then Cyberpunk 2077 is not for you. I personally love narrative experiences like this and am enjoying Cyberpunk more than I have enjoyed any game in a long time — Nova 🍑 (@NovagatsIRL) December 10, 2020

For the time being there is more work for CD Projekt Red to do. Once the bugs and the glitches are fixed, some AI tweaks might be all it needs to transform Cyberpunk 2077 into the masterpiece that was initially promised.

For now, Night city lacks culture and immersive characters, with a few too many aspects of the game being very unpredictable.