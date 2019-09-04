Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red confirms free DLCs and multiplayer mode

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 04 Sep 2019, 18:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CD Projekt Red have confirmed via a Twitter thread that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have a multiplayer mode. They have also confirmed that you only need to purchase the game once following which you will receive DLCs for free!

We are still 7 months away from the game's release. Cyberpunk 2077 will release in April 2020 and CD Projekt Red have showcased to us how in-depth the game is going to be. Your choices and your gear will affect the gameplay of your entire run.

1/2 Until now, the only thing we said about multi was that it was in R&D. As we’re getting closer to launching ‘single player’ Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer's in the works! If you feel like lending us your skills apply: https://t.co/QQV6qsuvhk pic.twitter.com/GHbiS5N3DT — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 4, 2019

We currently have no other details about the multiplayer modes. It seems that the development for online multiplayer will happen at a later stage since the tweet links to job postings on the Cyberpunk 2077 project. However, we first need a taste of how good the single-player mode is going to be!

Cyberpunk 2077 might have a multiplayer mode similar to GTA 5. GTA Online extended the story, featuring many different missions and storylines and things to do in Los Santos. Night City and its outskirts is supposed to be as big, if not bigger.

Although CD Projekt Red have been generous with their free DLCs and incredibly friendly with their potential player base, we hope that they don't go down the frustrating microtransaction route. Although they seem to be staunchly against it, you never know what executives will do for money.

Online modes are usually in demand by a large number of players. If they weren't, then Microsoft, Sony or Nintendo wouldn't be charging anyone a monthly fee to play against others online.

It will be a while till we start hearing about online modes and DLCs for Cyberpunk 2077. For now, let's just digest the bits and pieces of information given to us until 16 April 2020 when we finally get to play.

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest Video Game News.