Cyberpunk 2077: Complete list of all romance options available in the game

One of the most fascinating aspects of an RPG game like Cyberpunk 2077 is how it grounds itself in reality with its characters and relationships.

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher series is well-known for the inclusion of romance options. Essentially, the player can choose to develop a relationship with the characters present in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077's romance options were being discussed well ahead of the game's release, and theories were plenty.

Now that the game has been out for a bit, players are not looking to accidentally miss out on a potential relationship.

Here's a look at all the romance options available in Cyberpunk 2077.

Note: Almost all of these require V to be either male or female with specific body types in order to begin a relationship.

All romance options available in Cyberpunk 2077

1) Judy Alvarez

Requirements: V must be female with female body type as well as a feminine voice tone

One of the first few potential romance options that the player will meet during their time in Cyberpunk 2077 is Judy Alvarez. Judy is an exceptional Braindance specialist whose area of expertise is "smut" BDs.

During the quest that involves looking for Evelyn, the player can choose to tag along with Judy and keep her in the loop. The player must make sure to complete each optional objective that involves Judy in the quest in order to have a relationship with her in the future.

After completing all the necessary quests that involve Judy (no spoilers,here), the player can choose to have a relationship with Judy or move on. The choice affects the ending.

2) Panam Palmer

Note: V must be male with male body type and voice tone

Panam is also part of the Cyberpunk 2077 story early on. She is a member of the Nomad clan and is a part of a bunch of side missions with V. The player must complete all of them in order to have romance with her.

However, Panam isn't available as a permanent relationship partner in Cyberpunk 2077. Players must keep tabs on her throughout the game to explore different variations of the ending in the game.

Panam is an important character in Night City and has a lot of agency in the story of the game.

3) River Ward

Note: V must be female with female body type and voice tone

River Ward comes across V as part of the side missions in Cyberpunk 2077 and is only romanceable as a female V. The player must complete the mission "I Fought the Law" in order to potentially romance River Ward in the game.

River is a police officer in the NCPD, and the player can choose to have a lasting relationship with him, much like Judy. In the same way, the choice will affect the ending of the game if the player does decide to have a relationship with River.

4) Kerry Eurodyne

Note: V must be male with a male body type and voice tone

The player will come across Kerry if they choose to follow the quest that involves Rogue and Johnny. Kerry was a part of Samurai, and ever since the band quickly broke apart at Johnny's death, Kerry has been trying to get them back together.

Kerry is available as a romance option in Cyberpunk 2077 if the player chooses to help him out with his solo career through a series of side missions in the game. The player can choose to enter into a relationship with Kerry after the conclusion of the side missions.

This choice does not have an effect on the game's ending like Judy or River.

Other secondary romance options in Cyberpunk 2077

1. Meredith Stout

2. Alt Cunningham

3. Rogue Amendiares