Cyberpunk 2077 Crashing on start-up: Here is how to fix it

This article looks at a rather straightforward fix that is available to all Cyberpunk 2077 players who's games are crashing upon start-up.

The issue emerged when multiple notable streamers who were given early copies of Cyberpunk 2077, reported that the game crashes right after the tutorial. However, since then, a straightforward fix has come up, and it is reported to be working.

GOG.com is CD Projekt Red’s sister concern, with the GOG Galaxy launcher 2.0 allowing players to unite their games and friends across all platforms. The cases of Cyberpunk 2077 crashing has been reported to be a result of the GOG overlay feature.

Cyberpunk 2077 crashing on start up after game tutorial: Here is how to fix the error

First and foremost, it must be noted that the GOG overlay feature is in truth, currently compatible with only a handful of games. For now, it appears as though Cyberpunk 2077 is not one of them.

Hence, Cyberpunk 2077 has been crashing for many players after the in-game tutorial. However, various sources have reported a rather straightforward fix that can be used to prevent the issue. In simple words, all players need to do in order to fix the crashing issue is to disable the GOG overlay feature.

This can be done by following the procedure given below.

1. After opening the GOG launcher, click on the cog towards the top-let of your screen and select the settings option.

2. In the menu that pops up towards the left of your screen, navigate your way to the Game features tab.

3. Here, all you have to do is untick the box next to “Overlay.”

That is it. That is all Cyberpunk 2077 players need to do in order to fix the crashing issue. Once you have followed the steps above, restart the game, and it should start working perfectly. Of course, the issue might as well be fixed by CD Projekt Red in the near future, with quite a few gamers taking to Twitter to report the problem.