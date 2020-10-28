Cyberpunk 2077: Dev responds to death threats over game's delay

Cyberpunk 2077 has been the talk of the town for years, at this point, with it first being unveiled all the way back in 2013 in what has become one of the most iconic game trailers of all-time.

This title has been in development for an extensive amount of time, which is a testament to the dedication of developers CD Projekt Red to deliver quality AAA titles. In the past, CDPR has worked wonders with The Witcher franchise and delivered a trilogy that is unparalleled in quality.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also receiving the same level of care and attention, but it has recently drawn the gaming community's ire. After multiple delays in the release date, it was pushed from an early 2020 release to November, and now, to December 2020.

After reports of CDPR imposing mandatory crunch made the news along with the delay, certain sections of the gaming community haven't taken to kindly to Cyberpunk 2077's latest hold up.

Cyberpunk 2077 delay: Dev shares thoughts on death threats

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

The reason for the delay of Cyberpunk 2077 has to do with the giant task of designing the game for nine platforms and all the complications that this brings. The testing of all nine versions of this game can be challenging, given the standards CDPR has set for itself.

And in some shocking news, Andrzej Zawadzki, Senior Game Designer at CD Projekt Red, recently took to Twitter to address the death threats the employees of the studio have been receiving over the delay of Cyberpunk 2077.

I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay.

I understand you're feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it.

However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you. — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 27, 2020

In what has become an increasingly worrying trend in the gaming community, "fans" have targeted game creators time and time again with death threats. While it is understandable that a title's delay can be frustrating, it is incredibly worrisome when such "fans" to resort to death threats.

CDPR has also received significant backlash from the community regarding mandatory crunch for Cyberpunk 2077. However, several prominent personalities in the gaming community have come out in support of the devs.

The Cyberpunk 2077 delay sucks for everyone who was excited to play it in November, but majority of my thoughts are with the dev team. Everyone I’ve spoken to at CDPR is *so* passionate about this game, I just hope they’re all in good health and good spirits. We can wait ❤️. — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) October 27, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 has now been pushed from 19th November to 21st December and will possibly include day-one patches for the game since it has already "gone gold."