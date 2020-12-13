Cyberpunk 2077: Fans not satisfied with the game's limited customization options

In typical 2020 fashion, not everything seems to be going according to plan for Cyberpunk 2077, as evidenced by its contentious launch on December 10.

The game has been out for roughly three days, and the internet has gone into a complete meltdown over its performance on consoles.

Having said that, Cyberpunk 2077, for all its bugs and instability, has a lot to offer in terms of gameplay depth and world-building. Several features such as the game's extensive character customization were a great source of excitement for fans.

Players have now gotten their first experience of customizing V to their liking. However, there seems to be a rising sentiment that the game's customization still leaves a lot to be desired.

Cyberpunk 2077's customization options does not allow players to change appearance post-creation

Having a deep customization suite is intrinsic to the RPG genre so that the player feels invested in the character and the world around them.

Cyberpunk 2077 relies heavily on the player being invested in V's story, and having a deep customization suite is essential to this.

By far, the biggest choice that players will have to make with regard to V's personality and story comes from the Lifepath choice, of which there are three: Corpo, Streetkid, and Nomad.

Advertisement

Apart from that, V's physical appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 can be tinkered with in a lot of ways such as hairstyle, tattoos, cyberware, and a bunch of other options.

However, what really seems to irk the fanbase is that V's physical appearance cannot be altered past this stage. Apart from apparel, V will continue to look the same throughout the game.

I’m kinda mad at the #Cyberpunk customization options. I can choose the size of my genitals but there are NO OPTIONS FOR DIFFERENT BODY TYPE?!? No fatties in the future, eh. Word. pic.twitter.com/zCWnQXxU7u — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) December 10, 2020

Therefore, evif the player grows tired of the hairstyle or tattoos that they picked at the start, they will be stuck with it for the rest of Cyberpunk 2077, which can be a little frustrating.

Comparison with contemporaries, GTA Online

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077's RPG mechanics may be in stark contrast to the casual action-adventure of GTA Online, but their character customization can be pitted against each other.

Not only does GTA Online allow players to tweak a vast amount of physical features (even bordering on excessive), it allows them to change their appearance at will, albeit for a small fee.

The wide range of options available in GTA Online such as barbers and tattoo shops not only exist in Online but also in the single-player Story Mode.

This has led many players to be quite disappointed that Cyberpunk 2077's customization does not allow the alteration of V's appearance post-intro.

SoulCalibur 6 has much better customization than Cyberpunk 2077...just sayin' pic.twitter.com/9xlFXSyzn4 — TrueUnderDawg (@TrueUnderDawg1) December 10, 2020

While stability and performance can be fixed over time, adding a whole host of features such as customization in Cyberpunk 2077 seems like a long shot.