Cyberpunk 2077 is finally "Very Positive" on Steam after 540,000 reviews

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red's disaster turned masterpiece, has finally got the coveted "Very Positive" status on Steam. After almost 540,000 reviews, the title, which many considered the biggest failure in CD Projekt Red's game development history, has finally gained the golden status of getting positively reviewed on Steam. It took Cyberpunk 2077 a very, very long time to reach a position where the positive player reviews overrule the negative ones.

That said, it did finally happen roughly three years after its launch. The timing of this cannot be understated. The shower of positive reviews on Steam will definitely help maximize sales of the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion.

While it is a joyous occasion for fans of the game and the Cyberpunk genre as a whole, this raises many questions regarding the current trend of the "launch-now and fix-it-later" mentality of many big AAA publishers and developers.

Cyberpunk 2077 receives "Very Positive" reviews on Steam, right before Phantom Liberty's release

As of this writing, Cyberpunk 2077 sits at roughly 546,000 reviews, with 80% of them being positive. This is no small feat, especially considering the game's launch disaster. While the PC release wasn't nearly as disastrous as the previous-gen console versions, it still was riddled with bugs and technical inconsistencies.

From frequent framerate drops to outright crashes, there were a plethora of technical hiccups that bogged the game down on PC. Hell, in my personal experience, I've had two of my 10+ hours of saves entirely wiped from existence during my very first playthrough on PC.

I remember getting so wildly frustrated with the game's constant crashing that I left it for almost a month. Instead, I opted to play through the entirety of Dark Souls 3 and its DLCs for the fourth time and grab all the achievements.

However, despite facing innumerable issues with the game, I regularly felt the urge to get back to playing it. While its technical blunders did hamper my experience quite a lot, Cyberpunk 2077's story, characters, and the world itself left a lasting impression on me.

Under all the technical blunders, unfulfilled promises, and marketing disparities, Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the most well-realized narrative-driven single-player experiences out there. From V and Johnny Silverhand's banters to intimate moments with some of the most memorable NPCs, Cyberpunk excels in delivering a strong and mature narrative.

I would be lying if I said I wasn't skeptical about whether CD Projekt Red will continue supporting their game or (much like any other big AAA publisher) will call it a day after a few patches. Thankfully, the developers and the management itself stuck with the game and through regular title updates and patches, brought it almost close to its original pre-release vision.

Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps, is the greatest example of how a little more time in the oven, and care from floor-level developers and management can go a long way in cementing a game's legacy. With the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, I, among many other players, am genuinely excited to once again jump back into Night City.

