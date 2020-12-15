Cyberpunk 2077 Game Length: How long will it take to beat the game?

Cyberpunk 2077 is an absolutely massive RPG, and fans of CD Projekt Red are well aware of the scale and scope of the studio's projects.

CDPR, a Polish game studio, shot to fame with The Witcher franchise, a game adaptation of a series of fantasy books.

The Witcher franchise quickly earned a reputation as one of the most extensive, in-depth and content-rich RPGs that one can play in the modern era of gaming.

So, when CDPR announced Cyberpunk 2077, an RPG set in a dystopian future, fans had already begun their preparation to spend countless hours in the game. The game has now been out for a while, and fans have been spending quite a lot of time in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City.

Underneath all of the bugs and performance issues in Cyberpunk 2077 is a genuinely interesting game with tons of content to discover.

How long will it take to beat Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077's early statistics indicate the campaign takes an average of roughly 20 hours to complete (Image via howlongtobeat)

The polls regarding how long Cyberpunk 2077 takes to beat are still in the preliminary stages and will be more accurate once the game has been out for a while longer.

However, according to polls Howlongtobeat.com, Cyberpunk 2077's main campaign takes an average of about 37 hours to complete, if the player decides to play the main story while completing several other necessary side missions to level up in the game.

If the player decides to rush through the campaign and finish up the main story as quickly as possible, it takes an average of about 20 hours to do so. While it is significantly shorter than The Witcher 3's main story (which takes a little over 50 hours), the nature of the story and narrative is more laser-focused and tighter.

A completionist playthrough is one where the player attempts to experience everything that a game has to offer, including all side jobs, collectibles, and other possible content in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077, on a completionist playthrough, takes an average of 69 hours to complete.

While the early statistics might suggest a smaller game than the studio's previous projects, a more accurate comparison can only be made a few weeks down the line.