Cyberpunk 2077: How to claim free goodies pack

The Cyberpunk 2077 goodies pack has been made available to download till July 4, 2020.

We take a look at the steps to claim this free goodies pack without hassle.

Cyberpunk 2077(Source: Goodies Pack)

Cyberpunk 2077 has taken over the gaming community with its recent Night City Wire event. After seeing the new gameplay and other reveals, players are more excited about the game than ever before. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game which, even after several delays, has been in the heart of gamers, and will launch on 19 November 2020 on all major platforms.

After the Night City Wire event that took place a few days ago, the Cyberpunk 2077 official Twitter page announced a Goodies Collection Pack available for free on GOG's website. Since it is a goodies pack, you can expect some funky wallpapers and posters among other things.

The goodies pack will be available until July 4, 2020, 5 PM UTC (10:30 pm IST). And to delve further into the topic, the Cyberpunk 2077 goodies pack includes:

Concept Arts (Download Size: 375 MB)

Cover Art (Download Size: 626 MB)

Posters (Download Size: 1260 MB)

Screenshots (Download Size: 756 MB)

Gang Graffiti (Download Size: 22 MB)

Steelbook Arts (Download Size: 37 MB)

Wallpapers (Download Size: 716 MB)

Grab a free #Cyberpunk2077 goodies pack from @GOGcom! It’s filled with artworks, wallpapers and more!



Additionally, everyone who pre-orders Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG before July 4th will receive discounts to #CDPRgear, @JINX and @TFAW!



Details: https://t.co/2XAeqPb9yI pic.twitter.com/gc9zbALCYp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 28, 2020

GOG message on Free Cyberpunk 2077 goodies

"Among the new stuff featured in Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection, you'll find some unique concept arts and ad posters with design styles featured in the game. The previously released content includes printable posters, digital wallpapers, gang graffiti, and steelbook art - all that will give your computer and living room a futuristic, rebel touch. Finally, detailed Cyberpunk 2077 universe goodies, like screenshots and weapon blueprints will make you wait for the game’s premiere on the edge of your seat."

Steps to access and download Cyberpunk 2077 goodies pack

1. Go to GOG's official website.

2. Make a new account or login with a pre-existing account.

3. In the main page, at the top, you can see the Free Goodies giveaway banner.

Cyberpunk 2077 giveaway banner

4. Click on Get it Free, which will add the pack to your library.

Cyberpunk 2077 library

5. Now you will be presented will selected downloads, as well as the whole collection download link.

If you follow these steps, you can easily get these goodies. If you are hyped about Cyberpunk 2077, we highly recommend you get a hold of this goodies pack, as it offers great arts to decorate your room.