Cyberpunk 2077: How to get the free reward in The Gig

After a ton of trials and tribulations, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out for the PS4, Xbox One, Windows, and Stadia.

The game is an impressive RPG, with a lot of focus on gameplay variety and solid world-building. Its core enjoyment comes not only from its main quest but also from the extensive number of side quests available.

Cyberpunk 2077's Night City is brimming with content that will make up for the majority of the player's time in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 excels, much like CDPR's previous title The Witcher 3, in fleshing out its side quests to a great deal. Each side quest offers a lot of value in terms of both story and gameplay benefits.

One such quest, The Gig, is fairly easy to finish and can be completed in Act 2 of Cyberpunk 2077. The Gig requires players to visit one of the Fixers, Wakako, after Act 2 begins as the lockdown is lifted only then.

Cyberpunk 2077: How can players get the free reward in The Gig?

After the player meets with Wakako in Watson, she offers V a free reward that they can collect from a Ripperdoc. Since this requires absolutely no work on the player's part, they must complete The Gig right at the start of Act 2.

Proceed to the Ripperdoc's location after talking to Wakako, and follow these steps to complete The Gig:

Approach the Ripperdoc's counter. Ask them to show their wares. Select "Hands" from the menu. Select "Tattoo: Tyger Claws Dermal Imprint" which will have a yellow exclamation point to indicate it as the quest item. Exit the shop to complete The Gig.

The yellow exclamation point usually indicates a quest item. Players should keep an eye out for it if they are confused about how to acquire specific items for quests such as The Gig.