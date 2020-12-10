Cyberpunk 2077: How to remove virus from the chip in The Pickup?

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally upon us, and it is time for players to take on Night City one quest at a time and hopefully come out the other end unscathed and with the soul intact.

The nature of RPGs is such that players are constantly forced to think outside the box and take note of all gameplay systems and mechanics.

Cyberpunk 2077 likes to show and not tell, much like every good RPG. Thus, there is very little hand-holding to be seen even in the opening moments of the game. It has a decent enough tutorial to familiarize the player with the combat, stealth, and hacking mechanics of the game.

The rest, however, is up to the player to figure out and be aware of the various tools at their disposal. One of the first few quests in Cyberpunk 2077, The Pickup, involves an optional objective that seems to confuse several players.

Removing virus from the chip in The Pickup in Cyberpunk 2077

While playing through the quest, an optional objective will appear on the screen, instructing V and the player to "Remove the virus from the chip." This has confused a lot of players as the game hadn't exactly tutorialized on how to go about removing viruses from chips.

However, the solution is actually quite simple, and the player needs to remember to check their Game Menu in order to complete the activity. Follow these steps in order to remove the virus from the chip:

Open the Game Menu (Touchpad on the PS4) Scroll over Journal Select "Shards" Select "Militech Shard" from the options available. Press button to Crack Security Complete the hacking minigame in order to rid the chip of the virus.

It is always a good call to familiarize oneself with the menus, inventory, and other such key areas of RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077, as quests can involve the player interacting with game systems in interesting ways that might not seem very apparent.