Cyberpunk 2077: Huge details on multiple endings and more

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 17 Jun 2019, 20:42 IST

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games gamers are waiting for. We found it in E3 2019 that Keanu Reeves stars as one of the characters you play alongside as. One of the most ambitious titles in gaming history is raising a lot of expectations for players.

Quest Director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz in E3 2019 mentioned that just like CD Projekt Red's Witcher 3, the game will feature multiple endings. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had 3 major endings which were influenced by the choices you made in the game. The complex narrative was nicely tied in and the ending of Cyberpunk 2077 could be much more open-ended.

Tomaszkiewicz also mentioned that you don't need to use all the augmentations in the game except for the first couple which is given in the prologue. So you can play through this game in any style you want!

Tomaszkiewicz also mentioned that there might be a Photo Mode where you can take pictures of Night City. But they aren't sure about the implementation yet.

Lead designer Pawel Sasko also mentioned that there is an area outside of Night City, the main city where the setting of the story is. The explorable area outside is known as the "Badlands". According to Sasko:

"The Badlands are the surrounding district around the Night City. Players can leave Night City and just explore that area – an area that is mostly sort of destroyed basically after all the droughts and everything that happened in the 50 years from 2020 to ‘77. And you can explore that, there are specific quests prepared for that, also open world content, so that’s definitely covered. It’s not only the city that you’re visiting"

Sasko also mentions how you can be a part of this tribe and do various quests for the Nomads who dwell in the Badlands.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on April 16, 2020, on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

