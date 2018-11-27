Cyberpunk 2077: It will have a lot of explorable tall buildings with "a lot of activities."

CD PROJEKT RED

Cyberpunk 2077 is the big game that's on everybody's mind after Red Dead Redemption 2 is out of the way.

It has been developed by CD PROJEKT RED, the Poland based hugely ambitious RPG studio commonly known for The Witcher games, mostly the recent The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

It's no surprise that fans have started speculating how big the world of Cyberpunk 2077 will be, with the devs stressing again and again that the game's world will be even bigger than the one we explored in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in 2015.

Sounds impossible right? Well not for them.

From what I have seen, bigger mostly means denser and If you have seen the 45 minutes gameplay footage they revealed two months ago, you would know what I mean.

Well, recently a fan just asked the dev team on facebook how big the game's world would be when compared to their 2015 releases and this is what they answered-

"In a tall building, and we will have many of them explorable, each floor can house a lot of activities.

The world can be huge,but it can be huge upwards or downwards.

You can find the actual post on Reddit here.

So as far as I can comprehend, it will be something like how Fallout 4 was when compared to Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The game was hugely packed with lots of things to explore and kill but when it comes to square kilometre space, I believe it was smaller? I don't exactly remember but I believe that was the case.

In terms of exploring the buildings, I think it will be somewhat like the Deus Ex games which may be the closest comparison as of now.

The Night City has a total of 6 different districts but then if it's only a city, then how big can it actually be?

I guess we will find out when it launches.

