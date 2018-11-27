×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Cyberpunk 2077: It will have a lot of explorable tall buildings with "a lot of activities."

Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    27 Nov 2018, 17:06 IST

CD PROJEKT RED
CD PROJEKT RED

Cyberpunk 2077 is the big game that's on everybody's mind after Red Dead Redemption 2 is out of the way.

It has been developed by CD PROJEKT RED, the Poland based hugely ambitious RPG studio commonly known for The Witcher games, mostly the recent The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

It's no surprise that fans have started speculating how big the world of Cyberpunk 2077 will be, with the devs stressing again and again that the game's world will be even bigger than the one we explored in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in 2015.

Sounds impossible right? Well not for them.



From what I have seen, bigger mostly means denser and If you have seen the 45 minutes gameplay footage they revealed two months ago, you would know what I mean.

Well, recently a fan just asked the dev team on facebook how big the game's world would be when compared to their 2015 releases and this is what they answered-

"In a tall building, and we will have many of them explorable, each floor can house a lot of activities.
The world can be huge,but it can be huge upwards or downwards.

You can find the actual post on Reddit here.




So as far as I can comprehend, it will be something like how Fallout 4 was when compared to Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The game was hugely packed with lots of things to explore and kill but when it comes to square kilometre space, I believe it was smaller? I don't exactly remember but I believe that was the case.

In terms of exploring the buildings, I think it will be somewhat like the Deus Ex games which may be the closest comparison as of now.

The Night City has a total of 6 different districts but then if it's only a city, then how big can it actually be?

I guess we will find out when it launches.


For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda.


Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox
Shreyansh Katsura
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hinagiku Katsura is my love in one world, Yenefer of Vegenberg in the other and when I'm alone in the so-called "Real world" I tend to dream in a far far away land called Owl city. :D
Mircosoft: Xbox is coming to E3 2019; Here's What to Expect
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76: Appalachia has a lot to prove
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Fortnite topples Red Dead Redemption 2;...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Guide:How to Survive Erangel(Aggressive...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Map: Why Erangel Never Fails To Surprise You?
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: 5 storylines that could have been a part of the...
RELATED STORY
Chronicling the many problems with Assassin's Creed...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Android/iOS Games similar to PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
Top Upcoming Video Games of 2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One):...
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: 9 Best League of Legends Cosplays You...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us