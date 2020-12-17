Johnny Silverhand items in Cyberpunk 2077

Johnny Silverhand is probably one of the most iconic characters in Cyberpunk 2077 as it's played by the popular Canadian star Keanu Reeves.

Mr. Breathtaking has a habit of immortalizing characters. His portrayal of Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 has, in all probability, made the character truly immortal.

Apart from being one of the most interesting characters in the game, Johnny Silverhand possesses some really powerful equipment.

How to obtain Johnny Silverhand's items in Cyberpunk 2077?

Before any of the items can be obtained, players need to acquire the mission "Tapeworm." To get the first piece of Johnny Silverhand's items, players will have to listen to his entire dialogue and then be directed to Pistis Hotel, where they will receive his vest.

After this, any major gear will only be available to the player if they let Johnny take control of their body. It starts with "Chippin' In," following which the player is awarded Johnny Silverhand's aviators in Cyberpunk 2077 and subsequently the Samurai jacket from Rogue.

Later, Rogue gets in touch with the player to hunt down a person called Adam Smasher. Instead of Smasher, the player needs to defeat a group of thugs led by a person called Grayson.

Advertisement

After they defeat Grayson, Johnny Silverhand's pistol can be obtained from his feet. If the player leaves Grayson alive, then he will hand over the keys of a shipping container.

This container has Johnny's car, which can be a permanent addition to the player's garage.

There are two more items that players need to collect after this, one being his trousers. This is available through a side quest called "Psychofan Gig," in the southeastern area of The Glen in the Heywood District.

The final item, Johnny Silverhand's shoes, is available through the "Family Heirloom Gig" in Charter Hills in the Westbrook District.

These final two missions aren't available for players who haven't reached the level 38 street cred. So, players need to grind their street cred level a bit before attempting these missions in Cyberpunk 2077.