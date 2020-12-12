Cyberpunk 2077 map size, locations, and other details about Night City

Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 offers a vast playing field for players looking to explore every nook and corner of this beautifully decorated city from the future.

In spite of how big it might seem to be, CD Projekt Red had previously confirmed that the size of Night City is only slightly smaller than the one in Witcher 3.

Although there are no official measurements available for the map, actually playing the game reveals that the map is approximately 11 km long and 10 km wide, ranging from 100 to 110 square kilometers.

Night City is further divided into districts and sub-districts. Each of these districts is covered by a respective gang from the region. For example, Japantown in Westbrook is under the control of the Tyger Claws.

Here's everything that fans need to know about Night City in Cyberpunk 2077.

Everything to know about Night City in Cyberpunk 2077

Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 is a combination of six districts where a player spends most of their in-game time. However, some missions in Cyberpunk 2077 can require the user to leave Night City and head over to the Badlands, on the outskirts of the city.

The six districts in Night City are:

Watson

Westbrook

City Center

Heywood

Santo Domingo

Pacifica

The in-game map of Cyberpunk 2077 also allows players to toggle and choose between various activities that they can perform in the game. Apart from that, Night City is also filled with numerous side quests which players can unlock by simply exploring the city and interacting with NPCs.

With a highly interactive design as well as gameplay, Night City had a lot to live up to and without a single doubt, it most certainly has. From tightly packed apartments in the Favelas to futuristic high-tech buildings in the Corpo Plaza, Night City is a fine example of chaos combined with beauty.

Night City offers players with a wide-range of activities to choose from when they feel tired of Cyberpunk 2077's main quest. From animated "joytoys" to interactive "braindances," players can choose from a wide variety of entertainment choices.

The wide availability of stores and ripperdocs on the map also allows players to get their preferred upgrades and weapons whenever they deem necessary.