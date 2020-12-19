Meredith romance guide for Cyberpunk 2077

For those players whose fancies were tickled by Meredith Stout, here's how she can be romanced in Cyberpunk 2077.

There are a number of romance options in Cyberpunk 2077 for players to experience. Apart from the four main romance arcs in game, there are a few side arcs as well, which have no effect on how the story ends.

Players come across Meredith in Act 1 itself. She's a Militech agent, and can be pretty easy to miss if players don't pay attention.

Cyberpunk 2077: Meredith Stout romance guide

Meredith is one of the few characters who's interested in both male and female V. So no matter what gender players build their character around during character creation, Meredith will always be an option.

However, long term relationships with Meredith isn't possible in Cyberpunk 2077. It's a one time thing only.

Players meet Meredith during the quest named "The Pickup." However, meeting Meredith here is optional. If players do want to take things to the next level with her though, meeting her is a must.

Since this is a romance guide, it's a wise idea to give her a call and then head to the meeting place before continuing "The Pickup" in Cyberpunk 2077.

There are a lot of dialogue options that player receive while talking to Meredith, but those options don't really make much of a difference. However, V's actions during the mission in the All Foods Warehouse do.

Players can either refuse the infected credchip and shoot Royce, accept the infected credchip and use it to buy a Flathead, or shoot Royce during the conversation.

These scenarios will result in a meeting with Meredith right after the mission ends. Later on, Meredith calls the player up and asks to meet at a shady motel.

Players can find her in room 6 of the No-Tell Motel. The quest for this is titled "Venus in Furs." Going to this motel initiates the fling with Meredith Stout in Cyberpunk 2077.