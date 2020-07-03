Cyberpunk 2077 minimum specifications: What do you need to run it on your PC

Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps the most anticipated game of 2020, and is set for a 19th November release on consoles as well as PC.

The game has great in-depth detail in addition to quality visuals, and is sure to be taxing on gaming hardware.



CD Projekt Red's next game has got the gaming community very excited. Cyberpunk 2077 might just be the most anticipated game of 2020. With CD Projekt Red's excellent track record with the brilliant Witcher franchise, things are looking great for the Polish developer and publisher.

The fans got their first look at Cyberpunk 2077 all the way back in 2013 in a cinematic trailer. However, there wasn't a follow-up to the trailer for a while and not much had been heard from CDPR regarding Cyberpunk 2077.

Years later, fans got to take a deeper look into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and it was impressive from start to end.

The game's visuals looked impressive, but what was even more impressive was the detail, the depth of gameplay systems, and the world of Night City itself.

There is absolutely no doubt that CDPR will deliver an exciting open-world that is rich with content, as has been the case with their previous title, The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum Requirements on PC

Night City in Cyberpunk 2077

The game will be releasing on PS4, Xbox One, as well as PC. It will surely be taxing on any gaming hardware, and mostly down to the game world being this detailed in Cyberpunk 2077.

Note: This is mostly speculation at this point, as CDPR hasn't released a system requirements list officially.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-10500T 6-Core 2.30GHz / AMD FX-8350

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

VRAM: 2GB

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 70 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

(source: gamedebate)

Reccomended Specifications:

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600 6-Core 3.30GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Nano 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

VRAM: 6GB

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 70 GB Hard drive space