Cyberpunk 2077 mod allows players to go into third-person mode

Cyberpunk 2077 mods have continued to pour out from fans while CD Projekt Red fixes the main game, and one of the latest mods lets players go into a third-person perspective.

The third-person mode is a mod that was created by Nexus user Jelle Bakker. It does exactly what it sounds like, and it allows players to use a third-person perspective in Cyberpunk 2077 for the first time.

To get the mod, players need to head over to the Cyberpunk 2077 section of the Nexus Mods site. Once everything for the site is all set for anyone new, the third-person mode can be downloaded for Cyberpunk 2077.

One mod needs to be downloaded first, though, which is Cyber Engine Tweaks. Installing it will fix some issues in the game and is also a base for the third-person mode.

Once the mod is downloaded in Cyberpunk 2077, players can load the game and save it. From there, simply hitting the B key will prompt the third-person mode, and Night City can be walked from a different perspective. There are two versions for both Male and Female V, And there are four camera modes for players to mess with.

Third-person perspective in Cyberpunk 2077

When using the third-person mode, players should keep a few things in mind. The most important is that the mode is still a work in progress, and that a warning is there on the Nexus page.

Issues with the mod may vary, but many are centered around the animations. For example, V's arms can twist around when using weapons, or hair may disappear on characters due to some headgear registering as invisible.

There's a list of known issues on the Nexus page, and there is also a discord link. Issues can likely be reported there, which will certainly help the mod.

Another thing players should keep in mind is the intention of the third-person mode. It's a mod that is meant for fun but might not necessarily work as well as the Witcher 3's. It will work mechanically, but design wise may feel awkward.

CD Projekt Red talked before about the use of third-person in Cyberpunk 2077. It was something they discussed, considering that their last games were third-person games. The developers decided that Night City would be too dense and close quarters for third-person to thrive. Ultimately, first-person became the default mode for the game.

However, it wouldn't hurt to swap between both, as the mod makes it very simple to do so. In that sense, it's the best of two perspectives.