Cyberpunk 2077 new character revealed: Judy Alvarez

Cyberpunk 2077 is gearing up for the 19th of November release date and CDPR has revealed another character called Judy.

Judy Alvarez has already garnered herself a lot of fans before the game's release.

Judy in Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red is moving forward full-steam with Cyberpunk 2077, and gearing up for a huge launch in November. The game so far looks like it is going to maintain the momentum that CDPR has built with The Witcher 3 and the past Witcher games.

In the recent Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Event, CDPR showed off significant parts of Cyberpunk such as the Braindance gameplay mechanic. The Braindance allows the player to investigate crime scenes akin to the Detective Mode in Batman Arkham series.

Along with the Braindance gameplay mechanic, a new character was introduced in the game to the fans: Judy Alvarez.

"Judy Alvarez is Night City’s premier braindance technician, heavily respected for her skills, innovation and creativity. Motivated to change things for the better she teamed with The Mox and currently works for them as a BD technician and editor."

-CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077's Judy Alvarez already has a lot of fans

Braindance looks to be an interesting gameplay mechanic and Judy is probably going to be a huge part of the game.

She has aligned herself with The Mox, a group that has dedicated themselves to the protection of sex workers in Night City.

What has a lot of fans excited is also the Romance option CDPR incorporates in their game, as seen in the Witcher franchise.

Players are speculating whether Judy Alvarez will be a character that they will be able to unlock a Romance path with. CDPR hasn't confirmed any details regarding this yet.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already looking to be a strong contender for Game of The Year with each subsequent reveal. The expectations from Cyberpunk 2077 are sky-high, but CDPR has proved time and time again that they can deliver consistently with each release of the Witcher franchise.