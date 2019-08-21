Cyberpunk 2077 News: New gameplay video of the game revealed at Gamescom

The new teaser footage is shown by Nvidia

If there's one game that we can't stop talking about it's, Cyberpunk 2077. Since its first trailer, it's been talk of the town among gaming community. A lot of information has been given out by the developers CD Projekt Red like character customization, quest structures and game-play trailers. The recent look of its game play trailer was unveiled by Nvidia at Gamescom 2019.

It is not clear whether this is same as the video that will be shown at the Pax West show and the developers have not shed any light on it. Nvidia had released a trailer on their Twitter account which is a minute long, tagging it as a "sneak peak". The video is short, yet incredibly breathtaking. The game play footage gives audiences bits of the Cyberpunk's Night City. There are a lot of cyber augments, bright, neon-lit areas, futuristic weapons, advanced cyber hacking and motorcycle riding. Here's the tweet that Nvidia posted.

It is rumored that Cyberpunk 2077 will get a new game plus mode, which turns off the HUD or UI. CD Projekt Red also mentioned about other game modes such as the addition of players. It is also speculated that the developers will be adding expansions once the game's production gets over. Nvidia also posted some of its famous ray traced screenshots from the game. This technology is only available to its new RTX cards and also the latest GTX gaming cards.

With the reputation that CD Projekt Red has garnered after their grand success of The Witcher series, The Witcher 3 which has won more than about 200 awards in particular, the gaming community has high hopes for Cyberpunk 2077. It could also be speculated that the game might be better than Witcher series. Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

