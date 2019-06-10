Cyberpunk 2077 News: Release date revealed by John Wick star Keanu Reeves

The audience at the Xbox press conference was floored by a special guest

CD Projekt Red's next epic adventure, Cyberpunk 2077, was first revealed back in 2012. With the company finished with the exciting tale of the Witcher, for the time being, they changed up the setting a bit, leaping centuries into the future for a cybernetic third-person action adventure game.

Its first teaser trailer received 12 million views in the first week, and hype for the game only increased with each little piece of information released. After seven long years, we were finally given a release date, featuring a very special guest.

At the Xbox E3 2019 conference, we saw another trailer that helped flesh out the story of CD Projekt Red's next epic title, as we take control of a suped-up cybernetic mercenary working within the seedy underground of Night City. While it was primarily a story-based trailer, we were given a sneak peek regarding what can be expected from the gameplay, showing cybernetic upgrades and weapons like an electric whip.

Near the end of the trailer, the player character was met by a mysterious stranger. When the camera panned up to see his face, it was revealed to be modeled after Keanu Reeves. At that moment, the legendary actor walked out on stage to reveal to the audience that he'd been secretly working with the developer to help bring players an incredibly deep and customizable experience, with player choices affecting the outward appearance of the character, for better or for worse.

Reeves was ecstatic to be a part of the project, and after grinning from ear to ear with anticipation, he revealed a second trailer that gave us the release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows on April 16th, 2020.