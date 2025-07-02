Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch 2 review: An Impossible port, made possible

Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch is something I never thought I would read, yet here we are. With the announcement of Nintendo Switch 2, I was genuinely excited to get my hands on a new Nintendo home/hybrid console. However, like many others, I was a little underwhelmed by the rather barebones launch line-up for the new console.

As someone who primarily used his Nintendo Switch for indie games and first-party exclusives, I didn't consider getting the new Switch 2 to play third-party AAA games. This was largely because most ports ran poorly on the original Switch, with often no post-launch updates.

Even with the vastly improved hardware of the Switch 2, I honestly did not consider it a "AAA machine." However, after spending more than 40 hours playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo's new console, I think it has changed my perspective.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most impressive Switch port I've ever played. I'm not exaggerating. While there are some shortcomings, it's still an excellent experience.

What's included with Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch 2?

It's the full-fat Cyberpunk 2077 experience (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2, you're getting the full-fat "Cyberpunk experience." The port includes the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion. Additionally, it has been updated to version 2.2. Hence, you get access to all the post-launch stuff for the game as well.

From the new photo mode filters to the NC Metro, everything is included in the Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk. There are also a few "Nintendo Switch-exclusive" features, like support for gyro, motion aiming, and even Switch 2's mouse mode.

In fact, I think Cyberpunk has the best implementation of the mouse mode I've seen on the Switch 2 thus far. Furthermore, the game has two graphics modes — Quality and Performance. They work a tad bit differently on the Switch 2 compared to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Quality preset targets 30fps in both docked and handheld, the same as the PS5 and Xbox Series versions.

The Performance preset on the Switch 2 does not target 60fps; instead, it aims for 40fps in both docked and handheld. In my testing, the game holds the 40fps quite well, albeit with some major compromises on the visual front.

How does Cyberpunk 2077 perform on the Switch 2?

Apart from a few frame rate inconsistencies, Cyberpunk 2077 is quite stable, especially on Quality mode (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is still a handheld console despite the massive leap in specifications when compared to the original Switch. Naturally, due to its limited form factor, it's not really comparable to the kind of visual fidelity we get to see on other current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S), let alone PC.

Even in the Quality preset, Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2 does not look nearly as impressive as it does on the PS5. However, the game doesn't look bad on the Switch 2, far from it, in fact. In the Quality preset, Cyberpunk 2077 looks quite crisp, especially in handheld mode. In docked mode, some limitations in visual fidelity start showing.

In Performance mode, it does drain more battery but delivers a rather stable 40fps. The overall frame rate consistency is good but not perfect. FPS tends to drop during exploration (driving) and combat. There is a caveat here, though. When docked, you can only use Performance mode if you have a VRR-capable TV/monitor. Otherwise, you will have to play at 30fps via the Quality mode.

Also, while Phantom Liberty is included with the Switch 2 version, it's also the part most affected by the console's limitations. As soon as you enter Dogtown, you will notice major frame rate drops. While it's not unplayable, it's certainly noticeable. Aside from that, the game runs quite well on the Switch 2.

How does Cyberpunk 2077 look on the Switch 2?

Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2 is comparable to PS4 or the Xbox One versions (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The visuals were the real highlight of the experience. Unsurprisingly, Cyberpunk relies on upscaling and dynamic resolution to hit its frame rate targets on the Switch 2. However, unless you're pixel-peeping, you won't really notice the drop in resolution, especially in handheld mode. This is all thanks to DLSS.

You won't find any RT options, but the rasterized lighting techniques and the screen space reflections more than make up for that. Again, it does not look as good as it would on a PS5 or PC, and if you've played it on those platforms, you will obviously notice the visual differences.

However, for a Switch 2 port, it's genuinely impressive. Outside of Nintendo's own first-party titles, there are very few games that have surprised me with their visuals on the Switch. The only other comparable third-party game I can recall is Alien Isolation on the Switch.

The Switch 2 port very much feels like the "Alien Isolation moment" for the console. It's the full game optimized to perfection for a device that isn't tethered by a cascade of wires and additional adapters. If you're looking for the portable Cyberpunk experience, I don't think you'll be disappointed with this port.

I should also mention that the game, including Phantom Liberty, is just 60 GB, which was quite surprising. I was expecting the game to occupy as much space as it did on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, approximately 89 GB. However, CD Projekt Red has done a marvelous job at compression.

What is Cyberpunk 2077?

Despite its age, Cyberpunk 2077 is still one of the best narrative-driven games out there, and should not be missed out on by open-world RPG fans (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If don't know much about Cyberpunk, it's an action-adventure game with some RPG mechanics and a small but densely detailed open world for you to explore. If you've played CD Projekt Red's previous games, you will find a ton of similarities here.

Much like The Witcher, the beating heart of Cyberpunk 2077 is its story. While the game starts quite slow, once it picks up pace, it seldom lets off. A ton of decisions to make is another similarity with The Witcher series. It's not a traditional RPG, a la The Witcher or Skyrim, but it certainly comes close.

I won't share any spoilers, but if you're looking for an engaging and mature sci-fi story that's not bothered with spectacle but instead explores the human element of living in a futuristic dystopia, this is the game for you. In other words, if you're a fan of anything related to Ghost in the Shell, Blade Runner, or Cowboy Bebop, you'll definitely enjoy Cyberpunk 2077.

Also, while the main story is brief for an RPG, clocking in at roughly 30 hours, you can easily spend hundreds of hours just going through side content. Also, there's the Phantom Liberty expansion, which adds another 50-80 hours of quality content.

I should also mention that you can carry over your progress from other platforms, PS5, Xbox, and PC, to the Switch 2 version. All you need is a GOG account that you need to link with your Switch 2 version of the game.

In conclusion

The Switch 2 version is a very compelling reason to return to Night City (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 and are looking for a new game to test out the system's limits, I cannot recommend Cyberpunk 2077 enough. It is priced at $70, which might be a tall ask, especially since the Switch 2 itself is quite expensive. Unlike The Witcher 3, there's no option to buy the base game separately at a lower price.

Also, if you've already played Cyberpunk on other platforms, the Switch 2 port isn't a reason to go out and buy a whole new console. That said, if you have enough disposable income and are actively looking for a game to hold you till the next big first-party Switch 2 release (Metroid Prime 4 or The Duskbloods), Cyberpunk is a no-brainer.

While there are some issues with frame rate stability, especially in Dogtown (Phantom Liberty), it's still a solid port that runs as well as it looks. If you're willing to pay for the novelty of the "portable Cyberpunk 2077 experience," it's worth getting.

Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch 2

The scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: Windows PC (Review code provided by Neowiz)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Windows PC (Steam)

Developer(s): CD Projekt Red

Publisher(s): CD Projekt Red

Release date: June 5, 2025

