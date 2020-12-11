Cyberpunk 2077 NPC asks xQc "How's your mom?," his reaction was literally mind blowing

With Cyberpunk 2077 having finally released today, various streamers/gamers have started playing the game, some with extremely hilarious results.

Twitch streamer xQc has been streaming Cyberpunk 2077 since yesterday ie. 9th December 2020. xQc appears to have totally immersed himself in Cyberpunk 2077, and spent his time walking around the map figuring out various aspects of the game.

In two days, xQc has streamed Cyberpunk 2077 for a total of 11.88 hours, which is commendable considering there have been only two Cyberpunk 2077 streams until now. Be it driving around recklessly in cars or simply murdering his neighbours, xQc has already provided some hilarious moments and reactions as far as his Cyberpunk 2077 streams are concerned.

Cyberpunk 2077: xQc appears extremely happy with game, streams multiple hilarious moments

As already mentioned. Félix “xQc” Lengyel has only streamed the game twice, according to Twitch Tracker. However, the internet is already full of various xQc Cyberpunk 2077 videos wherein he can be seen giving a range of hilarious reactions to Cyberpunk 2077.

He drove around doing car-flips in crowded areas, found aspects of the main story extremely hilarious, and went around acting like a serial killer in the game.

Image via Twitch Tracker

As can be seen in the above compilation, xQc was impressed with various in-game mechanics such as the driving feature, which feels realistic.

He was surprised to find a rather sexual item in his inventory, and even found the time to “pet” a pet-cat. However, once he was done petting, xQc took out his revolver and was about to kill the cat, but its in-game owner intervened.

While his in-game activities were hilariously clueless, xQc was having a great time playing Cyberpunk 2077. For example, when a character in wheelchair asked xQc’s “V” how his mom was, he promptly walked up behind the disabled man and shot his head!

What’s more, the streamer even ended up having an in-game homosexual encounter, as he paid a s*x worker and streamed the entire interaction on Twitch. Finally, there was the incident where xQc shot a television in the game, leading to the some neighbours panicking as they heard the gunshot.

However, xQc did not let go that easy, and ended up shooting one of the running men in his head as well. Unbeknownst to him, xQc received an immediate “police warrant” as the NCPD ended up putting out a bounty on his character. Needless to say, xQc was in anguish when he realized what had happened.

“Police warrant? POLICE WARRANT? OHH NOO! NO no no no no.”

Image via xQc, Twitch

As can be seen, he received an in-game warning that he should stay away from the crime scene and “lay low” for a while. However, xQc decided to go back inside and take a long shower, for some inexplicable reason. Regardless, with so many hilarious clips in such a short period of time, Cyberpunk 2077 might just become the streamer’s new favourite game!