Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Reflexes Perks and Attribute requirements

The Reflexes Attribute and Perks have received a significant overhaul in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty 2.0 update. While there are some skills from this game's previous versions that are returning in this patch, many abilities have been remade, with a lot of new Perks making their way into Attribute. Hence, it's not all that surprising that many fans will be looking to learn more about the Reflexes Attribute before starting this title's latest expansion and version 2.0.

All Reflexes Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Below is a list of all the Perks in the Reflexes Attribute line, along with their requirements:

Rookie Reflexes Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Slippery (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

All the Perks in the Rookie line can be accessed at Attribute level 4. This means you will have to take Reflexes to level 4 to unlock these skills in the game.

1) Slippery

You will get higher dodge chances the faster you are moving.

You will get even harder to hit when you are dodging, dashing, sprinting, and vaulting.

2) Muscle Memory

You will gain the ability to reload your weapons when sprinting, sliding, dashing, and vaulting.

3) Multitasker

You will be able to shoot while sprinting, sliding, dashing, and vaulting.

4) Power Slide

This ability will let you increase your slide distance.

5) Parkour!

You will be able to increase vaulting and climbing speed.

6) Stunt Jock (vehicle Perk)

Will let you unlock new ways to exit a vehicle:

Jump Out: Double-tap action button

Double-tap action button Slide Out: Hold the action button

Hold the action button When driving, you will not get any bullet spread penalty and have a -50% bullet spread overall.

You will be able to draw our weapon and shoot during both Jump Out and Slide Out animations.

Pro Body Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The Pro Body Perks will need an Attribute Requirement of 9, so you will have to take Reflexes to that level to access the abilities in this tree:

1) Ready, Rested, Reloaded

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Level 1: You will have a -10% Stamina Cost when shooting with an Assault Rifle and SMG.

You will have a -10% Stamina Cost when shooting with an Assault Rifle and SMG. Level 2: You will gain +30% reload speed when you are above 50% stamina

2) Tunnel Vision

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Your weapon’s effective range and accuracy will increase by +20%.

3) Spice of Life

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

You will gain +15% weapon swap speed

Bullet spread will briefly be -30% after swapping weapons.

4) Mind over Matter

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

You gain -25% recoil when aiming down sights.

5) Dash

Level 1 : Grants -20% Stamina cost when dodging and Dashing.

: Grants -20% Stamina cost when dodging and Dashing. Level 2: Unlocks Dash ability. It will replace dodging and you will be able to cover more ground with Dash while at the same time automatically vault over obstacles.

Dash (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

6) Steady Grip

You will be able to shoot while dashing.

7) Can’t Touch This

You will gain a 100% Mitigation chance when Dashing.

Mitigation is the chance to reduce incoming damage based on Mitigation Strength. It’s 50% by default.

8) Mean Streak

You will receive +40% Stamina when defeating an enemy while Dashing.

9) Mad Dash

You gain +100% Dash Range toward enemies.

10) Lead and Steel

The ability only affects Blades

Level 1: Gain -15% Stamina cost for every attack with a blade.

Gain -15% Stamina cost for every attack with a blade. Level 2: You will unlock the ability to block incoming projectiles with a blade by pressing the block button. However, this will consume Stamina.

11) Fash and Thunderclap

The ability only affects Blades

You will now be able to automatically leap to an enemy within range when performing a Strong attack.

Leap attacks can also be performed from mid-air and deal additional damage based on the leap distance. It will max out at 50%.

12) Seeing Double

The ability only affects Blades

You will have increased damage and Stun chance when using counterattacks successfully.

13) Bullet Deflect

The ability only affects Blades

When your Stamina is around 33% and above, blocked projectiles will now be deflected at the reticle aim location.

Timing the blocks well will increase the amount of damage that the deflected projectiles do.

14) Bullet Time

Whenever time is slowed, Bullet Delfection will no longer consume stamina and enemies hit will take Crit damage as well.

Phenom Reflexes Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Phenom is a level above Pro and will require 15 Reflexes Attributes to gain access to the Perks in this tree:

1) Sharpshooter

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Level 1: Gain +15% aim speed.

Gain +15% aim speed. Level 2: Get better weapon handling. Reducing recoil

Get better weapon handling. Reducing recoil Level 3: Unlocks Sharpshooter. For each successful bullet hit, you will gain a stack of Sharpshooters which will grant a +7% Stamina Regeneration Rate per stack for 2 seconds. You can acquire a maximum of 7 stacks which will reset after the effect ends.

2) Shoot to Chill

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Gain -7% Stamina Cost for all automatic weapons in your load out. It will increase with every stack of Sharpshooter.

3) Spray and Pray

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Get -10% Stamina cost for hip-firing

4) Practice Makes Perfect

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

You gain +7% Crit Damage and Crit Chance for every stack of Sharpshooter that you have

5) Gundancer

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

Aiming will no longer slow your movement speed.

You will be able to shoot while vaulting.

6) Air Dash

Level 1: -20% Dash Stamina cost

-20% Dash Stamina cost Level 2: +20% Dash Speed

+20% Dash Speed Level 3: Unlocks Air Dash. You will get the ability to Dash in midair.

Air Dash (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

7) Air Kerenzikov

The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs

When you activate Kerenzikov in midair, you will remain suspended in the air for an extended duration.

8) Aerial Acrobat

Gain improved midair maneuverability.

9) Aerodynamic

You gain +30% Mitigation Strength in midair.

10) Finisher: Balderunner

The ability only affects Blades

Level 1: Gain -15% Stamina cost when attacking with Blades.

Gain -15% Stamina cost when attacking with Blades. Level 2: Gain +20% attack speed when attacked with Blades.

Gain +20% attack speed when attacked with Blades. Level 3: Unlock Bladerunner: The finisher will let you immediately neutralize low-health enemies while at the same time restoring 25% Health.

11) Going the Distance

The ability only affects Blades

Gain +100 Finish range

12) Opportunist

The ability only affects Blades

You will gain more Finisher chance against enemies who are Staggered, Stunned, Blinded, or Bleeding.

13) Flash of Steel

The ability only affects Blades

After performing a finisher you gain +25 movement speed, and +25% attack speed.

Legend Body Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The ultimate Reflexes Perks are called Legends and unlocked after you reach an Attribute score of 20 in the Reflexes line.

1) Salt in the Wound

The ability only affects Assault Rifles

If you shoot the same target a 7th consecutive time, you will deal bonus damage that is equal to 100% of the total damage from the preceding shots.

2) Submachine Fun

The ability only affects SMGs

Swapping a submachine gun will be much faster, and it will automatically reload the gun.

You will also gain a +22% fire rate after swapping.

Manually reloading the gun will kill the effect

3) Tailwind

You will gain +25 Stamina after performing an Air Dasha and double jumps.

Air Dash will no longer consume any stamina.

4) Slaughter House

The ability only affects Blade

You will apply Bleeding on enemies for all Blade attacks, counter-attacks, and bullet deflection.

Bleeding will not kill your enemy, however, it will make them susceptible to Finishers.

You will gain +25 Stamina with every dismemberment.

Slaighter House (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Reflexes Attribute explained in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Reflexes are all about being nimble and avoiding enemy attacks in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty.

Along with the above Perks, the Attribute will also grant the following:

Better proficiency with Assault Rifles, SMGs, and Blades

Gain enhanced movement

Make quick and observant remarks in dialogue checks

Get 0.5% Crit Chance per Attribute Point

Reflexes Attribute and Perks will be the best fit if you are going for a more lightweight build that can help you move around faster while taking out enemies.