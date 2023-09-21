Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): All Reflexes Perks and Attribute requirements

The Reflexes Attribute and Perks have received a significant overhaul in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty 2.0 update. While there are some skills from this game's previous versions that are returning in this patch, many abilities have been remade, with a lot of new Perks making their way into Attribute. Hence, it's not all that surprising that many fans will be looking to learn more about the Reflexes Attribute before starting this title's latest expansion and version 2.0.
Reflexes Attribute in 2.0.
All Reflexes Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
Below is a list of all the Perks in the Reflexes Attribute line, along with their requirements:
Rookie Reflexes Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
All the Perks in the Rookie line can be accessed at Attribute level 4. This means you will have to take Reflexes to level 4 to unlock these skills in the game.
1) Slippery
- You will get higher dodge chances the faster you are moving.
- You will get even harder to hit when you are dodging, dashing, sprinting, and vaulting.
2) Muscle Memory
- You will gain the ability to reload your weapons when sprinting, sliding, dashing, and vaulting.
3) Multitasker
- You will be able to shoot while sprinting, sliding, dashing, and vaulting.
4) Power Slide
- This ability will let you increase your slide distance.
5) Parkour!
- You will be able to increase vaulting and climbing speed.
6) Stunt Jock (vehicle Perk)
Will let you unlock new ways to exit a vehicle:
- Jump Out: Double-tap action button
- Slide Out: Hold the action button
- When driving, you will not get any bullet spread penalty and have a -50% bullet spread overall.
You will be able to draw our weapon and shoot during both Jump Out and Slide Out animations.
Pro Body Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
The Pro Body Perks will need an Attribute Requirement of 9, so you will have to take Reflexes to that level to access the abilities in this tree:
1) Ready, Rested, Reloaded
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- Level 1: You will have a -10% Stamina Cost when shooting with an Assault Rifle and SMG.
- Level 2: You will gain +30% reload speed when you are above 50% stamina
2) Tunnel Vision
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- Your weapon’s effective range and accuracy will increase by +20%.
3) Spice of Life
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- You will gain +15% weapon swap speed
- Bullet spread will briefly be -30% after swapping weapons.
4) Mind over Matter
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- You gain -25% recoil when aiming down sights.
5) Dash
- Level 1: Grants -20% Stamina cost when dodging and Dashing.
- Level 2: Unlocks Dash ability. It will replace dodging and you will be able to cover more ground with Dash while at the same time automatically vault over obstacles.
6) Steady Grip
- You will be able to shoot while dashing.
7) Can’t Touch This
- You will gain a 100% Mitigation chance when Dashing.
- Mitigation is the chance to reduce incoming damage based on Mitigation Strength. It’s 50% by default.
8) Mean Streak
- You will receive +40% Stamina when defeating an enemy while Dashing.
9) Mad Dash
- You gain +100% Dash Range toward enemies.
10) Lead and Steel
The ability only affects Blades
- Level 1: Gain -15% Stamina cost for every attack with a blade.
- Level 2: You will unlock the ability to block incoming projectiles with a blade by pressing the block button. However, this will consume Stamina.
11) Fash and Thunderclap
The ability only affects Blades
- You will now be able to automatically leap to an enemy within range when performing a Strong attack.
- Leap attacks can also be performed from mid-air and deal additional damage based on the leap distance. It will max out at 50%.
12) Seeing Double
The ability only affects Blades
- You will have increased damage and Stun chance when using counterattacks successfully.
13) Bullet Deflect
The ability only affects Blades
- When your Stamina is around 33% and above, blocked projectiles will now be deflected at the reticle aim location.
- Timing the blocks well will increase the amount of damage that the deflected projectiles do.
14) Bullet Time
- Whenever time is slowed, Bullet Delfection will no longer consume stamina and enemies hit will take Crit damage as well.
Phenom Reflexes Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
Phenom is a level above Pro and will require 15 Reflexes Attributes to gain access to the Perks in this tree:
1) Sharpshooter
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- Level 1: Gain +15% aim speed.
- Level 2: Get better weapon handling. Reducing recoil
- Level 3: Unlocks Sharpshooter. For each successful bullet hit, you will gain a stack of Sharpshooters which will grant a +7% Stamina Regeneration Rate per stack for 2 seconds. You can acquire a maximum of 7 stacks which will reset after the effect ends.
2) Shoot to Chill
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- Gain -7% Stamina Cost for all automatic weapons in your load out. It will increase with every stack of Sharpshooter.
3) Spray and Pray
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- Get -10% Stamina cost for hip-firing
4) Practice Makes Perfect
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- You gain +7% Crit Damage and Crit Chance for every stack of Sharpshooter that you have
5) Gundancer
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- Aiming will no longer slow your movement speed.
- You will be able to shoot while vaulting.
6) Air Dash
- Level 1: -20% Dash Stamina cost
- Level 2: +20% Dash Speed
- Level 3: Unlocks Air Dash. You will get the ability to Dash in midair.
7) Air Kerenzikov
The ability only affects Assault Rifles and SMGs
- When you activate Kerenzikov in midair, you will remain suspended in the air for an extended duration.
8) Aerial Acrobat
- Gain improved midair maneuverability.
9) Aerodynamic
- You gain +30% Mitigation Strength in midair.
10) Finisher: Balderunner
The ability only affects Blades
- Level 1: Gain -15% Stamina cost when attacking with Blades.
- Level 2: Gain +20% attack speed when attacked with Blades.
- Level 3: Unlock Bladerunner: The finisher will let you immediately neutralize low-health enemies while at the same time restoring 25% Health.
11) Going the Distance
The ability only affects Blades
- Gain +100 Finish range
12) Opportunist
The ability only affects Blades
- You will gain more Finisher chance against enemies who are Staggered, Stunned, Blinded, or Bleeding.
13) Flash of Steel
The ability only affects Blades
- After performing a finisher you gain +25 movement speed, and +25% attack speed.
Legend Body Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
The ultimate Reflexes Perks are called Legends and unlocked after you reach an Attribute score of 20 in the Reflexes line.
1) Salt in the Wound
The ability only affects Assault Rifles
- If you shoot the same target a 7th consecutive time, you will deal bonus damage that is equal to 100% of the total damage from the preceding shots.
2) Submachine Fun
The ability only affects SMGs
- Swapping a submachine gun will be much faster, and it will automatically reload the gun.
- You will also gain a +22% fire rate after swapping.
- Manually reloading the gun will kill the effect
3) Tailwind
- You will gain +25 Stamina after performing an Air Dasha and double jumps.
- Air Dash will no longer consume any stamina.
4) Slaughter House
The ability only affects Blade
- You will apply Bleeding on enemies for all Blade attacks, counter-attacks, and bullet deflection.
- Bleeding will not kill your enemy, however, it will make them susceptible to Finishers.
- You will gain +25 Stamina with every dismemberment.
Reflexes Attribute explained in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
Reflexes are all about being nimble and avoiding enemy attacks in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Phantom Liberty.
Along with the above Perks, the Attribute will also grant the following:
- Better proficiency with Assault Rifles, SMGs, and Blades
- Gain enhanced movement
- Make quick and observant remarks in dialogue checks
- Get 0.5% Crit Chance per Attribute Point
Reflexes Attribute and Perks will be the best fit if you are going for a more lightweight build that can help you move around faster while taking out enemies.