Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way from the technical issues that plagued its first release in December 2020. Developer CD Projekt Red have worked hard to dispel all the shortcomings hindering their futuristic RPG. This month, two huge updates are coming, which aim to totally overhaul everything in-game. One of these was update 2.0, which arrived a few days ago.

This is a free update available to anyone who owns Cyberpunk 2077. Meanwhile, the other major update features a new story DLC known as Phantom Liberty. Aside from bringing a fresh narrative, it incorporates the talents of famous actor Idris Elba.

Notably, PlayStation users will also receive a whole list of brand-new trophies. Trophy hunters wondering about those new accolades will find all the details mentioned below.

All trophies in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The latest update adds thirteen new trophies to Cyberpunk 2077, with every single one in the bronze category. Here are the freshly added accolades:

King of Cups : Fulfill Songbird's request to obtain this trophy.

: Fulfill Songbird's request to obtain this trophy. King of Pentacles : Refuse Songbird's request. Obviously, those who go for this trophy will not be able to acquire King of Cups on the same playthrough.

: Refuse Songbird's request. Obviously, those who go for this trophy will not be able to acquire King of Cups on the same playthrough. King of Wands : Take Songbird to the stars to get this bronze trophy in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

: Take Songbird to the stars to get this bronze trophy in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. King of Swords : Take Songbird Home to get this trophy.

: Take Songbird Home to get this trophy. The Tower : The description for this trophy is "Survive Night City, and start a new life." It is quite vague, but earning it can be done by playing through the new story.

: The description for this trophy is "Survive Night City, and start a new life." It is quite vague, but earning it can be done by playing through the new story. Spin Doctor : Complete "Run This Town" to obtain this bronze trophy.

: Complete "Run This Town" to obtain this bronze trophy. All the President's Men : By successfully saving President Myers, players will be able to obtain this trophy.

: By successfully saving President Myers, players will be able to obtain this trophy. Dirty Deeds : The Phantom Liberty DLC will add a new area known as Dogtown, to get this trophy, complete all gigs in that area.

: The Phantom Liberty DLC will add a new area known as Dogtown, to get this trophy, complete all gigs in that area. Judgment Day : Eliminate three bosses from the "Increased criminal activity" category.

: Eliminate three bosses from the "Increased criminal activity" category. Easy come, easy go : Arasaka will still be involved in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's story. In order to get this trophy, players will need to Steal the Arasaka medical truck or deliver ten vehicles to El Capitan.

: Arasaka will still be involved in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's story. In order to get this trophy, players will need to Steal the Arasaka medical truck or deliver ten vehicles to El Capitan. Arachnophobia : Players who want this trophy will need to defeat the Chimera.

: Players who want this trophy will need to defeat the Chimera. Relic Ruler : In order to get this trophy, players will need to unlock all Perks in the Relic Skill tree.

: In order to get this trophy, players will need to unlock all Perks in the Relic Skill tree. The APB is Not Enough: Become Dogtown's most wanted criminal to get this trophy.

Players can have multiple playthroughs to acquire all the trophies related to Songbird. Either that, or they can simply save their game before making those choices, and revisit various junctures with different decisions.