Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Complete Street Cred guide (2.0)

Street Cred was always one of the more important mechanics in previous versions of Cyberpunk 2077, and this will remain unchanged in Phantom Liberty even after the 2.0 update. While that function or system has more or less stayed the same, certain variations have been introduced by this game's latest version that makes Street Cred act a bit differently compared to how it worked before.

Hence, many fans are looking to learn more about this mechanic before they begin the expansion or right after starting their playthrough in Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch. This Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you need to know about the Street Cred system in game version 2.0.

How does Street Cred work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Street Credit measures the amount of reputation that you have and can obtain in Night City. It’s sort of like the notoriety level that V has in the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. However, Street Credit can open up access to various vendors as she gains more levels. When its value goes up, V will be able to unlock new shops, sellers, as well as items.

Some of the most powerful cyberware and weapons are locked behind Street Cred progression, so you will have to level that up to get your hands on them.

Best ways to increase Street Cred levels fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Here are some of the best ways to increase Street Cred levels fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

1) Complete NCPD Scanner Hustles

As you explore Night City, you will often come across jobs contracted out by the Night City Police. These missions will often involve clearing out an area filled with enemies. This means they are quite easy to complete, and after doing them, you will gain XP and Street Cred.

2) Complete Gigs

Gigs are missions offered by the particular fixer of a district. They vary quite a bit in terms of their objectives. However, they are not too difficult to complete, and once you are done with them, you will get a fair bit of Street Cred.

3) Completing Cyberpsycho hunts

Regina Jones will often contact you about taking out Cyberpsychos without killing them as you make your way through Night City. These entities are incredibly challenging to take out, but you will be able to gain a lot of XP and Street Cred for your efforts.

4) Finishing main missions

Finishing main missions is also another way of acquiring a lot of Street Cred. However, the further you reach in this title's narrative, the harder your enemies get, so try investing time into completing side missions and getting more powerful if you are having issues accomplishing particular objectives.