Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty completion time: How long does it take to beat the DLC?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC is right around the corner. The expansion has been one of the most anticipated updates for the RPG for a very long time now. Version 2.0, which was released a couple of days ago, has already overhauled a lot of the existing systems and features, allowing players more gameplay aspects, new Perks, and weapons ahead of the DLC release.

Phantom Liberty will be a massive expansion to the base game, and it’s not surprising why many in the community are curious about just how long the new campaign is.

Where there is an average completion time for the new DLC, the playtime will change drastically for players depending on how they complete the Phantom Liberty narrative.

How long will it take to beat Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

To beat Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you will require around 15 to 20 hours. However, that is only if you are concentrating on completing the story alone. The main narrative is quite lengthy, with many subsidiary quests to complete. Based on the difficulty you are playing, it can also take more than 20 hours.

However, if you are a completionist and looking to finish every single side Gig, Cyberpsycho missions, as well as car stealing quests, then Phantom Liberty will take you between 30 to 40 hours to complete.

There is indeed a lot in terms of playable content in the expansion, and with the version 2.0 update, many in the community could take things slow in what feels like one of the biggest comebacks in video game history.

What is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s story about?

Phantom Liberty’s narrative kicks off in the new area called Dogtown, which is completely taken over by the local militia and their head, Kurt Hansen. Dogtown is a new district that was once part of Pacifica, and it is here, that the aircraft of the Meyers, the president of NUSA, crashed.

The story starts with your contact with Songbird and then rescuing the president herself.

Compared to the base game, the missions and progression of the narrative in Phantom Liberty is rather fast-paced. The story is also significantly darker, with more twists and turns than what the base narrative had to offer. There is also a new Relics system that has been introduced, allowing players to acquire new skills and abilities that they can try out during encounters.