Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date and time for all regions, system requirements, countdown, and more

After almost three years since its disastrous launch, CD Projekt Red's futuristic neon-lit RPG is almost ready for its first expansion, titled Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. While the original game was released on the last generation of consoles, the results were unplayable, to say the least. For Phantom Liberty, the Polish developer/publisher has taken the decision to make it exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 alongside PC, which has also had a significant boost to its system requirements since release.

Phantom Liberty is going to be Cyberpunk 2077's first and only major expansion. It will add a new region called Dogtown that has its own faction, and a storyline involving the President of the New United States of America and Solomon Reed, portrayed by Idris Elba. It will also introduce a major free update titled 2.0, which will completely revamp some of the game's major core systems as requested by players, including the skill tree, vehicle combat, and police response.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be released on September 26, 2023. The release date and time countdown is as follows.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date and time for all regions

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be released at 12 AM GMT for PC and 12 AM local time for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, on September 26, 2023. That said, let's look at the release date and time for all different platforms across all regions.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release time for all regions (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Region(Time zone) PC Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 5 Los Angles(PDT) 4:00 PM(September 25) 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Mexico City(CST) 5:00 PM(September 25) 12:00 AM 12:00 AM New York(EST) 7:00 PM(September 25) 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Brasilia(BRT) 8:00 PM(September 25) 12:00 AM 12:00 AM London(GMT) 12:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Paris(CET) 1:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Warsaw(CET) 1:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Johannesburg(SAST) 1:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Kiyv(EEST) 2:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Dubai(GST) 3:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM New Delhi(IST) 4:30 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Beijing(CST) 7:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Seoul(KST) 8:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Tokyo(JST) 8:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Sydney(AEST) 9:00 AM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM Wellington(NZDT) 12:00 PM 12:00 AM 12:00 AM

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty system requirements

With the 2.0 update and the release of Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 got a new set of minimum and recommended system requirements. Let's take a look at what your PC will need to play Phantom Liberty at Ray-Traced Overdrive mode with path-tracing.

Minimum (1080p 30fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Core i7-6700 / Ryzen 5 1600

Core i7-6700 / Ryzen 5 1600 GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / Radeon RX 580 8GB / Arc A380

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / Radeon RX 580 8GB / Arc A380 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB VRAM: 6 GB

6 GB Storage: 70 GB SSD

Recommended (1080p 60fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Core i7-12700 / Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Core i7-12700 / Ryzen 7 7800X3D GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 XT / Arc A770

GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 XT / Arc A770 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB VRAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 70 GB SSD

Ultra (4k 60fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X

Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 / Radeon RX 7900 XTX

GeForce RTX 3080 / Radeon RX 7900 XTX RAM: 20 GB

20 GB VRAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 70 GB NVME

RT Minimum (1080p 30fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Core i7-9700 / Ryzen 5 5600

Core i7-9700 / Ryzen 5 5600 GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6800 XT / Arc A750

GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6800 XT / Arc A750 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB VRAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 70 GB SSD

RT Recommended (1080p 60fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X

Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / Radeon RX 7900 XTX

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / Radeon RX 7900 XTX RAM: 20 GB

20 GB VRAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 70 GB NVME

RT Overdrive (4k 60fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X

Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X GPU: GeForce RTX 4080

GeForce RTX 4080 RAM: 24 GB

24 GB VRAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 70 GB NVME

Looking at the system requirements, it is sufficient to say Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is going to be one of the most demanding games of the year. With the title having support for both FSR 2 and DLSS 3 (DLSS 3.5 for RTX 40 series GPUs), players will hopefully be able to achieve playable framerates on PC while maintaining a satisfying quality.