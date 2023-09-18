Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date and time for all regions, system requirements, countdown, and more

After almost three years since its disastrous launch, CD Projekt Red's futuristic neon-lit RPG is almost ready for its first expansion, titled Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. While the original game was released on the last generation of consoles, the results were unplayable, to say the least. For Phantom Liberty, the Polish developer/publisher has taken the decision to make it exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 alongside PC, which has also had a significant boost to its system requirements since release.
Phantom Liberty is going to be Cyberpunk 2077's first and only major expansion. It will add a new region called Dogtown that has its own faction, and a storyline involving the President of the New United States of America and Solomon Reed, portrayed by Idris Elba. It will also introduce a major free update titled 2.0, which will completely revamp some of the game's major core systems as requested by players, including the skill tree, vehicle combat, and police response.
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be released on September 26, 2023. The release date and time countdown is as follows.
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date and time for all regions
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be released at 12 AM GMT for PC and 12 AM local time for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, on September 26, 2023. That said, let's look at the release date and time for all different platforms across all regions.
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty system requirements
With the 2.0 update and the release of Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077 got a new set of minimum and recommended system requirements. Let's take a look at what your PC will need to play Phantom Liberty at Ray-Traced Overdrive mode with path-tracing.
Minimum (1080p 30fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Core i7-6700 / Ryzen 5 1600
- GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / Radeon RX 580 8GB / Arc A380
- RAM: 12 GB
- VRAM: 6 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Recommended (1080p 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Core i7-12700 / Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 XT / Arc A770
- RAM: 16 GB
- VRAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
Ultra (4k 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 / Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- RAM: 20 GB
- VRAM: 12 GB
- Storage: 70 GB NVME
RT Minimum (1080p 30fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Core i7-9700 / Ryzen 5 5600
- GPU: GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6800 XT / Arc A750
- RAM: 16 GB
- VRAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 70 GB SSD
RT Recommended (1080p 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X
- GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- RAM: 20 GB
- VRAM: 12 GB
- Storage: 70 GB NVME
RT Overdrive (4k 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- CPU: Core i9-12900 / Ryzen 9 7900X
- GPU: GeForce RTX 4080
- RAM: 24 GB
- VRAM: 16 GB
- Storage: 70 GB NVME
Looking at the system requirements, it is sufficient to say Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is going to be one of the most demanding games of the year. With the title having support for both FSR 2 and DLSS 3 (DLSS 3.5 for RTX 40 series GPUs), players will hopefully be able to achieve playable framerates on PC while maintaining a satisfying quality.