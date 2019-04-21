Cyberpunk 2077's release date might just have been leaked

CD Projekt Red's highly ambitious and undoubtedly the most anticipated of this generation thus far- Cyberpunk 2077's release date has been listed by a Slovakian storefront pro gaming shop as 28 November 2019.

This is actually a huge news irrespective of whether it's accurate or not because of the air surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. Multiple leaks and rumours in the past have indicated that Cyberpunk 2077 may be coming in 2019 but none of them had listed a specific date regarding the game's release date.

It's pretty common for retailers to put up a placeholder date for upcoming titles but even by that standard, this date seems very much specific and unusual. Keep in mind however, this retailer is no means Walmart Canada or Amazon who are known to leak release date of the games in the past. So think of this as a publicity stunt.

Also since big AAA games tend to release on a Tuesday or Friday and 28th November being a Thursday seems to be completely absurd. In any case, we will get more information regarding during E3 2019.

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a major presence at this year's E3 and we will most likely see them at Microsoft's stage. Just like they did back at E3 2014 with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, we might be getting an on-stage live demo of Cyberpunk 2077 as well this year and, if we are lucky enough then a mentioning of the release date or at least a release window.

In other news, Netflix's live adaption of The Witcher starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia will be releasing this fall and fans of the videogame series by CD Projekt Red would be having sky-high expectations from this upcoming series.

