Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options: Here is everything players need to know

Romance is an element which is prevalent in almost all games these days. And in Cyberpunk 2077, there are a lot of romance options available. In fact, the game has more romance options available than Witcher 3 itself.

Romantic angles are interesting and unique to every storyline. Some tie in with the storyline itself, while some remain just as a side angle that players can explore in the game. However, most romantic angles depend upon how the player treats people around them, which then has an impact on the kind of people attracted to them.

Romance in Cyberpunk 2077

There's a very interesting way that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone about it's romantic options in-game. To begin with, people have the choice of orientation in this game, i.e. the character can be gay, bisexual or straight. Any and every scene where the characters indulge in intimate moments are completely in first person.

The devs have also confirmed that all the sexualities will be equally represented in the game. Also, the way players decide to go about the game can actually define who is attracted to the player in the game.

Image via CD Projekt

The romanceable characters in Cyberpunk 2077 have their own preferences and sexualities as well. There's a high chance they may not be interested in V at all. Or they might also decide to make V the ruler of the friendzone. It all comes down to the choices V makes in-game.

The romances in Cyberpunk are divided in the same way they were in Witcher 3. Not all instances can lead to a proper romantic relationship. Some can remain as short flings as well.

Overall, the way that CD Projekt Red has planned out the romantic angles in Cyberpunk 2077 is pretty interesting. It's good to see that there's a proper representation for the LGBTQ community as well.

However, there will be more clarity on this aspect once the game finally launches on the 10th of December.