One of the biggest stories as we near the end of 2020 has been the less-than-optimal launch of the highly anticipated RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. The game has been released across many platforms, including Stadia, Windows, Xbox One, and PS4 with a next-gen version up for release in 2021.

The game broke all records for concurrent players on Steam and was quite possibly one of the biggest launches of all-time. With a massive 8 million pre-orders to boot, Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely one of the biggest games of the decade.

However, while the PC version of the game lived up to the billing, Cyberpunk 2077's console counterparts left much to be desired. Bugs, glitches, and low-resolution textures and pop-ins are commonplace and has left many fans in complete disarray.

This has led to the creation of the moniker of "Cyberbug 2077" on social media, and the resulting memes will forever have a place in the internet's memory.

Cyberpunk 2077's bug-riddled launch leads fans to dub it "Cyberbug" on Twitter

While fans were fully aware that the PS4/Xbox One versions of the game is likely not to include all the bells and whistles of its PC counterpart, a downgrade of this magnitude was certainly not expected.

Apart from the visual downgrade, the game also sports occasionally hilarious albeit continuously frustrating bugs.

cyberbug nos consoles be like pic.twitter.com/0diUvY9215 — A Qiyana Yunalai (@QiyanaYunalai) December 11, 2020

Cyberbug 2077 is just Skyrim and Fallout glued together with a ducktape, I love it! — David Jonathan (@DJTM__) December 12, 2020

yikes cyberbug is a devastating nickname 😬 https://t.co/ZyfDkKbtUn — Sean W (@seanwcyborg) December 12, 2020

Welcome to Cyberbug 2077.



I fell into a building evading the cops, running alongside it on some balconies & scaling AC's. pic.twitter.com/xuAJnbaP9z — Aaron (@Olanovski) December 10, 2020

cyberbug 2077 (i actually do like the game tho but wow they weren't kidding when they said it was buggy) pic.twitter.com/NRMP4GS81Z — ǟɨɖɛɖʄǟռƈʏ (@AidedFancy) December 10, 2020

Cyberbug 2077:

anyone seen this glitch? lmfao pic.twitter.com/eDBSL8xjGA — 𝕽𝖔𝖇𝖎𝖓 𝕸𝖎𝖐𝖆𝖑𝖘𝖊𝖓 (@rangerreeb) December 12, 2020

People are not wrong when they call Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberbug 2077 pic.twitter.com/K7BEDLydGr — 🤪Pepega_Pig_🐷 (@pepega_pig_) December 10, 2020

I am calling it now. There will be a video called Cyberbug 2077 with 2077 bugs. — yuriaihara (@yuriaihara3) December 12, 2020

While CD Projekt Red has had a great track record of putting out solid fixes for the game post-launch, the current state of Cyberpunk 2077 is not up to mark. Fans can expect a number of patches to be released in the upcoming weeks.

So far, CDPR has released a hotfix for PC, PS4 and Xbox One that attempts to mitigate at least some of the issues. While it is a step in the right direction, there is still a long way to go.