CyberPunk 2077: Adult websites are already swarmed with intimate scenes from the game

Recently, it was reported by Gaming Bible that various in-game intimate scenes in Cyberpunk 2077 had been leaked on the adult website Pornhub.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released worldwide tomorrow, i.e., 10th December 2020. Earlier, CD Projekt Red had asked gamers and content creators to not leak gameplay-related content before the game’s official release.

However, certain videos and images of the gameplay had been making the rounds on the internet before Cyberpunk 2077 was released.

Here's what you need to know about creating your #Cyberpunk2077 video content before the release: pic.twitter.com/QBCCxAX0E2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077's intimate scenes are making their way to Pornhub

The way Cyberpunk 2077 has handled sexual themes has already been talked about by a lot of people. The developers came under controversy when an in-game poster of a transexual female model had been said to be offensive.

However, the artist had defended the use of the image and said that it attempts to trace the “corporate world’s use of beautiful women to sell goods.”

The intimate scenes have been talked about by gamers as well, with an elaborate Reddit post popping up on various subreddits, including r/GamingLeaksAndRumors. However, the posts have since been deleted by Reddit’s legal operations team.

Image via r/GamingLeaksAndRumors, Reddit

However, unlike the Reddit posts, two videos on Pornhub have been reported to still be live on the website by GamesRadar. One of the videos has Cyberpunk 2077’s protagonist V dealing with a s*x worker, while the other portrays a romantic storyline, which is part of the game’s main story.

Regardless, the leaked videos only go to show exactly how much attention Cyberpunk 2077 has been getting. Recently, a journalist who merely criticized some aspects of the game in her review was sent death threats on Instagram.

For now, it seems as if the leaked videos would not be taken off Pornhub, with the game itself set to be released very soon.