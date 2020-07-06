Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree: How does progression work in the game?

Cyberpunk 2077 does not have rigid classes. Instead, it has a fluid-class system.

This allows for the player to experiment with more play styles and figure out the best one for themselves.

(picture credits: the technovore)

CD Projekt Red has always been extremely dedicated to providing players with a rich RPG experience with their games. Their upcoming release, Cyberpunk 2077, aims to provide players with an equally impressive and in-depth progression system.

Progression systems like Skill Trees are extremely important in RPG games. They are at the heart of the core gameplay loop of RPGs. The idea is to reward the player for their progress in the game by allowing them to upgrade their character.

CDPR has stated that Cyberpunk 2077 does not have a strict class system, rather follows a fluid class system. This means that players will be able to use a combination and a hybrid of different styles of play.

"Cyberpunk 2077 does not feature fixed classes. Instead, it has a fluid class system that allows players to mix and match a wide range of abilities to suit their playstyle. You can create a strong solo character, a skilled netrunner, or any other hybrid class you can imagine."- CDPR

Cyberpunk 2077: How does the progression system work?

Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree

There are five main attributes that players can choose to allocate their points to, namely:

Body

Reflexes

Technical

Intelligence

Cool

These five attributes are further broken down into specific upgrade paths that the player will be able to upgrade once they unlock the main attribute.

The two primary approaches to character upgrades so far seen in the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be the Netrunner and Solo.

Netrunners prefer a more stealthy approach, focusing their attack on hacking their way through enemy bases and strongholds rather than attack head-on.

Solos are forces of nature that overpower their enemies through a combination of Melee and Gunfire. Both approaches are equally satisfying, and the player will be able to allocate resources to either style of play.

Gear also plays a major role in Cyberpunk 2077 apart from just the pure aesthetic purposes. While wearing more aesthetically pleasing Gear gives you more 'Street Cred' in the game, there are other factors you should keep in mind.

(picture credits: TweakTown)

There are specific types of Gear that provide you protection against Damage in Cyberpunk 2077. There are four types of Damage in the game, namely:

Physical Damage (Melee, Gunfire, etc.)

Thermal Damage (Explosions, Fire, etc.)

Chemical Damage (Acid Rain in Night City)

Electrical Damage

Different types of Gear include Jackets, Shirts, Pants, and Shoes.

The level of Customization in Cyberpunk 2077 also allows you to pick your character's background. This also affects several options that you will have later in the game.

(picture credits: TweakTown)