Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree: Why choosing the right skills is pivotal

Twitch streamers are live with CD Projekt Red's latest RPG, and the Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree is clearly extremely pivotal for making progress as V.

Being the core of the gameplay loop, the Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree provides players with a fluid class system.

Cyberpunk 2077 skill tree and attributes revealed including body, reflexes, intelligence and more: https://t.co/da9BnNsD8v pic.twitter.com/qmtKIYtYfz — IGN (@IGN) August 31, 2019

The fluid class system, in layman's terms, means that players will be given the option of choosing from a series of combinations for creating a hybrid playstyle for their version of V. Previously CD Projekt Red had admitted that:

"Cyberpunk 2077 does not feature fixed classes. Instead, it has a fluid class system that allows players to mix and match a wide range of abilities to suit their playstyle. You can create a strong solo character, a skilled NetRunner, or any other hybrid class you can imagine."

Here's everything that players need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree in CD Projekt Red's much-awaited RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree and why it is important

There are a total of five attributes or classes for players to allocate skill points to in the Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree. The separate classes present in the Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree are:

Body - Useful for upgrading shotguns and the character's melee abilities.

Intelligence - Ideal class for operating hacks and cyber manipulations in Cyberpunk 2077.

Reflexes - Extremely useful for swifter reactions with handguns, rifles, and melee weapons.

Cool - Ideal for stealth and assassin category players, including added benefit for Sniper handling

Technical - Ideal for engineering skills as well as technical ability to hack into robots and AI controlled devices.

Advertisement

However, all the five classes present in the Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree is further branched out into unique perks and skills. These additional perks and skills can be unlocked by leveling up the base attribute with skill points.

With the game's release scheduled for tomorrow, it is extremely important for players to plan out their approach before allocating skill points to the Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree.

Each point allocated to a certain attribute will mould that player's rendition of V accordingly, thus making each skill point in Cyberpunk 2077 extremely important.