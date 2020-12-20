Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of interesting side quests which feature a plethora of exclusive rewards. One such quest is Spellbound, which is quite simple in both theory and practice.

A lot of people tend to skip out on the side quests in games. However, it's recommended that players play the side quests in Cyberpunk 2077 because they add more depth to the store and can be quite rewarding.

The Spellbound side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

The spellbound side quest can be obtained from the fixer called Nix. He's a netrunner who won't really call the players to take his missions. However, in this instance, he messages V with a mission.

He can be found in one of the rooms in the Afterlife club. Nix requires the players to retrieve an ancient book from a person called R3N0. This book is actually a spellbook from before the Great Network Crash.

Players receive all the contact information from Nix himself. The next step in the quest is to call up R3N0 and talk about the exchange. She demands payment up front, so the players need to head over to the location where R3N0 is seen with the briefcase on the countertop of a bar.

There are three ways that this exchange can go.

A) The player shoots R3N0 and takes the briefcase. This will spook the customers at the bar, and invite the cops. If players can walk away from the shootout, then they have the briefcase for free.

B) Players can accept the price of 7,300 eddies and purchase the briefcase from R3N0.

OR,

C) If the players have selected the Corpo life path in Cyberpunk 2077, they can reduce her asking price to 1,800 eddies.

Once done, players must save at this point because they have a shot at cracking the encryption of the book which can give them a legendary quick hack blueprint called "System Reset". They have just one shot at it, so saving before cracking the encryption is recommended in Cyberpunk 2077.

Once players return to Nix after this, they have two choices. They can either take the price what Nix is offering, and make a little more than what they spent in the first place.

However, if players have an intelligence of 12 and above, they can use the knowledge of Nix wanting this book really bad and extract 15,000 eddies for this spellbook in Cyberpunk 2077. If done correctly, players stand a chance to make 15k and gain a legendary quick hack blueprint in this mission in Cyberpunk 2077.