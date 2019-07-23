Cyberpunk 2077: Religious factions confirmed as part of the game

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games since its announcement. After CD Projekt Red's E3 panel in July 2019 and Keanu Reeve's surprise presence in the game, it gained even more hype than was anticipated.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the fictional city of Night City. Night City is a huge open world with the cyberpunk dystopian setting. There are also areas outside Night City such as the "Badlands" which can be explored and feature a whole other group of people.

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a pretty grim and cruel world and they are not shying away from A-rated concepts and stories. The game will also not be shying away from religious concepts, according to a recent interview with CD Projekt Red's representative. The interview was in Polish but here is what they had to say regarding religious themes in the game:

Our vision of Cyberpunk is not to describe an alternative world but a continuity of our world. Some things will look like our current reality. For example, Christianity is present in the game and will even have a faction.

We will not avoid any subject, even if they may offend the sensitivity of some

CD Projekt Red is a Polish company. Even though the setting of Cyberpunk 2077 is in the USA, we can expect many of the religious themes to be of Catholic and Christian nature. We aren't sure how far they are willing to go and if they are willing to mock religions such as Islam or Judaism.

But what we do know is that Cyberpunk 2077 will be no holds barred and present to us a dirty reality which is based on our own and not an alternate imagining. Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on PS4, Xbox One and PC on 16 April 2020.