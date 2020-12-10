Cyberpunk 2077 trees glitch: What it is and how it can be fixed

Cyberpunk 2077 has been reported to have a “trees glitch” which while distracting and immersion-breaking, can actually be fixed rather easily.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released today, ie. December 10th, 2020. Fans have been waiting for the game for years, and the delays over the past year had frustrated quite a few of them. The reason for the delays was reportedly ironing out a lot of the bugs in the game and enhancing the player experience.

However, players have reported that Cyberpunk 2077 has a “trees glitch” which makes various small trees and bushes pop up on different surfaces in the game. This article looks at the steps Cyberpunk 2077 players can take to fix the glitch.

Found my first bug in Cyberpunk 2077.. the tree graphics show above the rest of the graphics in the scenes.. #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/ip3rjTUMZM — katie (@itsyokatie) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 Trees glitch: How to fix it?

The “trees glitch” is resulting in various tiny trees and bushes popping up in the most unexpected places in the game. The trees and bushes keep on spawning randomly in different places. The issue has been talked about by many gamers on Twitter.

I knew Cyberpunk 2077 was going to be glitchy but I did not expect my entire game to be covered with tiny trees pic.twitter.com/YGpHYUTUTS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 10, 2020

While this glitch in Cyberpunk 2077 is bound to be fixed by the developers in the coming time, there are a couple of immediate fixes that might work as well.

#Cyberpunk looking good but getting random graphics showing where they shouldn’t random trees over a car. I’m sure they shouldn’t be there... pic.twitter.com/gDg06MXdAD — Danny (@DannyIKWeb) December 10, 2020

Various gamers and sources have claimed that simply updating the graphics driver on your PC can fix the issue. Reinstalling or updating the AMD or Nvidia drivers has been said to fix a lot of issues.

Turning the graphics level to low and then increasing it to find the “optimum level” has also been said to fix the issue.

Only glitch I've encountered in Cyberpunk is that tree x ray vision. pic.twitter.com/M6bgZCz3pk — ANXIETY BOMB (@Talcolm_B) December 10, 2020

Some players have also claimed that simply ensuring that the day 1 patch of Cyberpunk 2077 is installed (version 1.02) also worked to fix the bug.

Of course, while the above fixes are not guaranteed to work, quite a few people have said that they were able to fix the issue following the above suggestions.

The developers will be looking to respond quickly and release an update that takes care of the issue. For the time being, it appears that trying out some or all of the above fixes might be the best way forward.