Cyberpunk 2077 has had a few new videos release today, that detail the world of Cyberpunk. The short informative videos give players a look into the lore of Cyberpunk and Night City, before the release of the game in November.

In one video in particular, the many cosmetic styles of Night City are outlined in a futuristic video. The quick history lesson goes over the importance of style in 2077, while also showing off the many ways in which it will be seen.

Cyberpunk 2077 video outlines cosmetic style in 2077

Described as the player's war paint, cosmetic style can include everything from cars, clothes, and plenty of body modifications that go way past tattoos. It's clear that Night City and the surrounding areas in Cyberpunk 2077 are going to be full of crazy aesthetics and unique styles. But to clear them up, the video, in essence, outlined 4 different factions of style.

The first style outlined is Kitsch. Their intro is started with the statement, "Neon hair, illuminated tattoos, and chrome, Function comes second." Kitsch style is all about looks and flare, and any player that wants to really stand out in their play through of Cyber Punk 2077 is certainly going to find themselves using Kitsch style. The best way to describe the style would be futuristic, club and nightlife.

Second was the Entropism style, and the narrator claimed that the style began after the fourth corporate war. The style sprouted from crisis and the need to survive, so practicality comes first. Getting the job done is what's important, and looks are an after thought. Much of the video that showed this style displayed it on the outskirts of Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 will have a huge map, and the outskirts are bound to have a ton of Entropism style.

Neomilitarism is the third style which is described as deadly elegance. The style is a mix of corporate style and military factions that is paraded around the wealthy parts of Night City. Their motto in the video is, "Substance over style." It's likely what many of the villains in Cyberpunk 2077 will be using.

The fourth and final style that is outlined in the Cyberpunk 2077 style video is Neokitsch. Celebrities and the heirs to executive fortunes are the ones who utilize this style. It is meant as a more updated and over-the-top version of Kitsch that only celebrities can really pull off. That includes completely changing skin to a glossy chrome while parading around in leopard print.

After the history lesson, some brief clips of V in different styles are shown, but not much is offered in terms of lore. The video was a great look at what's to come in Cyberpunk 2077, and it's sure to keep the hype train rolling.