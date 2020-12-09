Cyberpunk 2077 is almost upon us, and the game has been nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon at this point. It certainly helps that the game will feature Hollywood's most beloved actor, Keanu Reeves, front and center. However, at the core of it all, there needs to be a solid game to boot.

CD Projekt Red have proven time and time again that they are capable of demolishing their previous best with each successive release. The Witcher trilogy is a prime example of how the Polish studio has upped the ante with each release and delivered a solid RPG experience each time.

The arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 to the big state has inevitably drawn comparisons to the king of modern open-world games, GTA 5. While there are plenty of open-world games, any game set in any form of a modern city will be pitted against Rockstar's magnum opus.

Cyberpunk 2077's open-world location of Night City has been the subject of much discussion and has been compared to the vast expanse of GTA 5's state of San Andreas and the city of Los Santos.

Cyberpunk 2077 vs GTA 5: How big is Night City compared to Los Santos?

While players will have to wait for in-game screenshots to make their way onto the internet, the sleuths in the gaming community can dig up leaks to get an idea of what awaits them in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City.

According to leaks from GadgetGang, the in-game screenshots of Cyberpunk 2077's map look extremely promising, and an adventure to rival the likes of The Witcher 3 (in terms of hours of content) is on offer.

Density of Content

As is pretty evident by the portion of the map that is visible in the screenshot, Cyberpunk 2077's open world is as dense and packed with content as promised by CDPR.

This way, players not only have a pretty sizeable area to move around in, but they also has enough incentive to go off and explore. As there are plenty of icons and points of interest for the player, the game will end up feeling more fulfilling and expansive due to the content on offer.

Cyberpunk 2077's open-world design focuses on providing ample gameplay variety apart from just sheer size.

In contrast, GTA 5's open world features content that is spread far apart, and the player may not even get to see the boundaries of the map.

That contrast exists mainly because GTA simply isn't an RPG like Cyberpunk 2077, and its focus isn't on gameplay variety or numerous side quests.

Verticality in Cyberpunk 2077

In addition to the map stretching out to a great degree in the outdoors, CDPR has additionally focused on expanding the map vertically, which means the indoors also make up for a lot of space in the city. So, while Cyberpunk 2077 might not blow GTA 5 out of the water in terms of how far and wide the map stretches, its expansive interiors probably will.

While there are no exact figures currently available for how large the map is in terms of cubic meters, it does seem like Night City might just eclipse Los Santos in terms of how expansive it is.

According to deductions made by Youtuber EdgeRunner Cold based on promotional material and in-game footage, fans now have a fair idea of how large Cyberpunk 2077's open world potentially is.