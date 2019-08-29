Cyberpunk 2077: You can only choose your character's body type instead of gender

Keanu Reeves' character in Cyberpunk 2077

If one has been following Cyberpunk 2077 since day one, they must be aware of the controversies surrounding the game's focus on gender and character creation. Initially, Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to feature only two options-male and female when it came to creating a character.

This led to a lot of critics commenting about the game's transphobic nature as the real Cyberpunk has a heavy emphasis on trans culture. Since CD Projekt Red is open too feedback, they took this one really seriously as well and as a result, the upcoming game won't feature a traditional male or a female character to choose from.

Instead, players will only get the option to choose the "body type" of their characters and shape them up according to their taste and preferences.

In a recent interview with Metro, senior concept artist Marthe Jonkers expressed the studio's vision of making Cyberpunk 2077 a very "inclusive" game. Hence they appreciated the feedback and changed all the necessary attributes.

According to CD Projekt Red, players will have the full freedom to create the most flexible character for themselves. One will only have to choose the body type and between the two types of voices-one of which is male and another is female.

You don’t choose your gender anymore. You don’t choose, ‘I want to be a female or male character’ you now choose a body type. Because we want you to feel free to create any character you want,

So you choose your body type and we have two voices, one that’s male sounding, one is female sounding. You can mix and match. You can just connect them any way you want. And then we have a lot of extra skin tones and tattoos and hairstyles. So we really want to give people the freedom to make their own character and play the way they want to play.

It seems as though Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be a quite big affair. In other news, we will also be getting a brand new look at the game in the new 15 minutes gameplay footage of the game which will premier on 30th August 2019.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be out on 16th April 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

