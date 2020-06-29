Cyberpunk Edgerunners Anime: All you need to know

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is an upcoming anime based in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077.

We tell you the Cyberpunk Edgerunners release date, people working on the anime and more details you that need to know.

Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners

CD Projekt Red's upcoming role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is a hot topic right now. Despite several delays, the community loves whenever there's an announcement related to Cyberpunk. CDPR held an online event "Night City Wire Event" for Cyberpunk a few days ago. In the event, many new things about Cyberpunk 2077 were revealed, which we list below -

Cyberpunk 2077 story trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077 new gameplay with RTX.

New RTX On screenshots.

A new anime series based on Cyberpunk universe.

New character details.

First look at a new location called Badlands.

A glimpse of the first few hours of the game and many more minute details.

What happens when you put together CD PROJEKT RED, Studio Trigger, and Netflix?



CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS – an original anime series from the universe of #Cyberpunk2077, coming in 2022!



The one new thing that we are going to talk about today is the upcoming Cyberpunk Anime. Cyberpunk Edgerunners Anime is going to come out in 2022. Studio Trigger, which is quite well-known, is working on Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The company has worked on many famous mecha genre anime like SSSS. Gridman, Darling In FranXX, Gurren Lagan (indirectly) and many other anime titles like Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia and more.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is going to be 10 episodes long. The anime will air on Netflix and the length of each episode will be around 24 minutes.

The anime will tell the story of a boy who becomes an edge runner to survive the world of cyberpunk where body modification and technology is everything.

The official description of the story says-

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

List of Notable names who are handling the anime-

Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare): Director

Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare): Assistant Director

Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill): Creative Director.

Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal): Character designer

Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia): Character designer

Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare): Adapted screenplay

Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare): Adapted screenplay

Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series): Original score for Cyberpunk edgerunners.