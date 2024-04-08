5 Cyberpunk games that aren't Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk is a genre that has been around for decades. Cyberpunk 2077 may be one of the defining games of the genre, but it is not the first or the best. The term “cyberpunk” was coined back in 1980 by Bruce Bethke. He cleverly conjoined the words “Cybernetics” and “Punk” to paint the picture of a dystopian future where the line between man and machine has faded.

Over the years, countless works have used the themes of a cyberpunk future, from movies, literature, and even video games. In this list, we have compiled some of the best games in the genre other than Cyberpunk 2077.

Disclaimer: The writer's opinions are the only basis for this opinionated piece.

5 cyberpunk-like games to play in 2024

1) Blade Runner

Get lost in Blade Runner (Image via Nightdive Studios)

Starting the list with the 1997 point-and-click adventure Blade Runner. Initially released exclusively for PC, Blade Runner is set in the same world as the 1982 Ridley Scott movie of the same name. It wasn’t a sequel to the movie but a sidequel that told a story parallel to the original movie’s plot.

Blade Runner presented a dystopian world highly inspired by the grim dark themes of the cyberpunk genre. If you are a fan of classic cyberpunk, Blade Runner is just the game for you.

2) Observer

The grim, dark world of Observer (Image via Bloober Team SA)

The cyberpunk genre is not only a depressing noir or dystopian allegory for a capitalist future, but it can also be presented as horror. Observer, developed by Bloodber Team, is a first-person psychological horror that utilizes the horror aspect of cyberpunk, to its edge.

In Observer, you play a detective named Daniel Lazarski, tasked with investigating gruesome murders. But as he progresses, every answer that he uncovers leads to a new bunch of questions. Lazarski is an observer equipped with technology that can hack into people’s minds and uncover their secrets.

Observer is a great commentary on severe transparency and breach of personal privacy, and it shows how helpless the common people are against massive corporations. If you want to experience a horror game set in a cyberpunk universe, Observer is the one for you.

3) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Become the savior in Dues Ex (Image via Eidos Interactive Corp)

The Deus Ex franchise is highly acclaimed in the genre. This franchise ponders upon the most fundamental aspect of the cyberpunk genre: The fine line between humanity and machine. In the world of Dues Ex, humanity has advanced so far that implanting cybernetics in someone’s body is common practice. However, some have pushed it so far that they forget their heart is still human.

Dues Ex: Mankind Divided offers a plethora of choices in terms of playing style. The game does this with "Augments", which are cybernetics updates given to your character, offering a special ability. There are rumors that the Deus Ex franchise is bracing for a grand comeback.

4) Ghostrunner

Become a cyber ninja in Ghostrunner (Image via 505 Games)

Ghostrunner is peak cyberpunk action. This game takes all the neon stylization and brutality of the genre and cranks it up to a hundred. Ghostrunner is a fast-paced action game where you will play as a cyber ninja and blur across the level, hacking enemies and toppling governments.

The game's extremely fast nature could initially be a hurdle for some. However, with a few hours in, you too will master the mechanics and move like a deadly ninja with a purpose. Ghostrunner is the most action-packed entry in the list and it is the closest we have gotten to getting a cyberpunk superhero game.

5) Ruiner

Experience a peak Cyberpunk world in Ruiner (Image via Devolver Digital)

Ruiner combines Diablo-like top-down linear action with cyberpunk visuals. At first glance, the game may seem visually bland. But the brilliant minds at Reikon Games have implemented the colors and lights with such depth that even with the limitations of a top-down camera, you can immerse yourself and feel the hopeless colossal world of cyberpunk.

This pattern is also followed in the plot. It’s the straight-cut story of a man trying to save his brother from the clutches of corporate overlords. But the intricate details and the themes that are present in Ruiner flourish the plot to perfection. It is truly a classic cyberpunk experience.