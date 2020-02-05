Cyberpunk 2077 will have over 75 side quests

This game is gonna be huge

A lot of details about CyberPunk 2077 have been revealed by the head of CD Projekt Red's Kraków studio John Mamais. One of the most anticipated releases of 2020 has been the studios biggest project and the community is excited as their Witcher series has been a smash hit. The game follows the core RPG system inspired by Witcher 3 in Sci-Fi genre. Everyone has high hopes from the upcoming game due out later this year in September.

In an interview with OnMSFT , John Mamais has spoken extensively on both of the games and he says that both of the games "feel kinda similar but at its heart its still an RPG with the only difference of the combat element".

Even if the game is an First-Person shooter, the core gameplay will obiviously satisfy the RPG fans as it will have every open-world element that you'd expect from a game this big. Fans will be able to rxplore the world, trade, loot and everything else we love in RPGs.

According to John there are currently 75 side-quests which are being made right now for CyberPunk 2077 which are known as 'Street Stories' in-game.

There are a couple of layers. There’s a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there’s the STSs, which are the Street Stories. I think there are around 75 Street Stories. Then there are minor activities as well. The Street Stories are like little quests. There’s story but there’s not, like, advanced cinematic storytelling sequences so much. They’re a way to explore the world and level up your character.

With this many side quests its obvious how big this game is gonna be, just imagining the main story-line is way too much at this point. No one can wait to get their hands on this gorgeous title for sure. CyberPunk 2077 will come on 17 Sept 2020 on PC and consoles.

