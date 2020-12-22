DAMWON Gaming and KIA Motors are partnering up ahead of League of Legends Season 11

The League of Legends World Champions DAMWON Gaming will be partnering up with KIA Motors ahead of LCK Season 11.

DAMWON Gaming will be known as DWG KIA from 2021, and the team will be supporting a new logo along with a new uniform. DAMWON Gaming fans will be able to get the first glimpse of the apparel of their favorite LCK pros in the coming weeks.

[Official] KIA Motors @Kia_Worldwide becomes the official naming sponsor for DAMWON Gaming.



From 2021, @DamwonGaming Gaming will officially become "DWG KIA", under a new team logo and uniform as they head into the franchised #LCK (cont) pic.twitter.com/LMR0Y68Rt0 — Ashley Kang #LCK (@AshleyKang) December 21, 2020

In a recent tweet, Ashley Kang of Korizon Esports said that it’s now official:

“KIA Motors @Kia_Worldwide becomes the official naming sponsor for DAMWON Gaming. From 2021, @DamwonGaming will officially become DWG KIA under a new team logo and uniform as they head into the franchised #LCK.”

This is quite a substantial news for the Korean League of Legends scene as this means that the World Champions now have a significant backing.

DAMWON Gaming becomes DWG KIA

KIA Motors have been the automotive sponsor of the European LEC since the beginning of 2019.

Recently, both the motor company and the League of Legends European Championship have extended their deal, which now includes a presenting sponsorship slot and naming rights for awards.

When reached out by Ashley Kang for a statement, a DAMWON Gaming source said:

“After a long consideration process, we are glad [DWG] has come to a sponsorship agreement. The fact our new sponsorship partner already has a track record of reaching out to international fans through esports sponsorship should fill the DWG KIA fans with excitement.”

New naming sponsorships entering the franchised 2021 LCK:@LiivSANDBOX -- Liiv (Korean banking company & app)@DamwonGaming -- KIA (Automotive)@Brionesports -- Fredit (Korean Yogurt)@NS_RedForce -- Nongshim (Korean food & beverage company, famous for Shin Ramyun) pic.twitter.com/K0HUMi7TTW — Ashley Kang #LCK (@AshleyKang) December 21, 2020

League of Legends Season 11 will see a lot of LCK teams backed by notable organizations, as this will be the first time the league has decided to go with a franchised format.

DAMWON Gaming is not the only one who has announced a partnership recently; Sandbox Gaming, Brione Esports, and RedForce will be backed by notable franchises as well.

In the upcoming LCK Spring Split, 10 partnered and newly branded teams will be hitting the professional stage very soon. And, LCK fans will be quite excited to see if DAMWON Gaming is able to hold on to their crown as Korea's best.